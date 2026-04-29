2 year warranty
Support
SP9871/13
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Why is my skin irritated after using my Philips shaver?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair