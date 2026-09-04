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How do I clean my Philips Shaver?

Clean your Philips shaver regularly to ensure it stays in top condition and provides a great shave every time. Below, you'll find an explanation of how to do this, and you can find more detailed instructions in the user manual provided with your shaver.

If your Philips shaver's performance has decreased, please refer to the "Thorough Cleaning" section below.

Please refer to this video for an overview of the information contained in this article. Enable subtitles on YouTube to see the video text in your own language.

While shaver models differ, the same principles apply to all Philips shavers. Read the information below in full for more details.

The information on this page applies to the following models: XP9402/31 , XP9200/33 , S3145/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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