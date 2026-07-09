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Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?

Philips grooming and beauty products (including shavers, razors, trimmers, OneBlade, Head Pro, groomers, epilators, hair dryers, and Lumea IPL) can safely be taken and used abroad when following the guidelines below.

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP1924/30 , QP6652/35 , BT3617/15 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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