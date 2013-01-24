  • 30 day return guarantee

    Accessories and replacements

    SmartClick

    beard Styler accessory

    RQ111/53
    Show your style
      SmartClick beard Styler accessory

      RQ111/53
      Expand your possibilities

      • Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style
      • Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings
      • Upgrade your shaver for more styles
      • Clicks on and off with ease
      • Rounded tips and comb prevent skin irritation
      SmartClick beard Styler accessory

      Expand your possibilities

      Expand your possibilities

      SmartClick beard Styler accessory

      Expand your possibilities

      • Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style
      • Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings
      • Upgrade your shaver for more styles
      • Clicks on and off with ease
      • Rounded tips and comb prevent skin irritation
      See all benefits

      SmartClick

      SmartClick

      beard Styler accessory

      Compatible Products

        Show your style

        Click-on Beard Styler complements your SensoTouch or arcitec shaver, so you can create the style you want.
        Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings

        Beard & moustache comb with 5 length settings

        The beard & moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.

        Clicks on and off with ease

        Clicks on and off with ease

        Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.

        Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style

        Precision trimmer to create the fine details for your style

        Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.

        Rounded tips and comb prevent skin irritation

        Rounded tips and comb prevent skin irritation

        The Click-on Beard Styler is designed to trim whiskers extremely short while still protecting your skin.

        Upgrade your shaver for more styles

        Upgrade your shaver for more styles

        The SmartClick beard styler attachment is compatible with all shaver ranges with SmartClick system.

        • Brush
          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Technical Specifications

          • Create the look you want

            Styles
            • Short beard
            • Stubble

          • Cutting system

            Comb type
            5 lengths settings
            Range of length settings
            0.5mm up to 5mm

          • Content

            Packaging
            • Precision trimmer
            • Comb

          • SmartClick attachment

            Fits product type
            • Arcitec (RQ10xx)
            • SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
            • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
            • Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
            • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)

