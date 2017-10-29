2 year warranty
Discontinued
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Pete2515
29/10/2017
US
Love it. Own two & alternate use.
I have a light beard and sensitive facial skin. This razor provides me a close shave without irritating my skin.
This review was made for Philips arcitec Electric shaver RQ1050 with Flex & Pivot Action
This review was made for Philips arcitec Electric shaver RQ1050 with Flex & Pivot Action
RetiredDon77
19/02/2016
US
Verified buyer
This product has excellent features
This electric razor is easy to use, shaves well and is easy to handle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
J65e
03/12/2015
US
Verified buyer
Works well for me ,functions as described
Very nice razor ,like the weight and shave no complaints to date
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1050/18 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023