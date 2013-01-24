Home
    FACE Shavers

    Shaver series 5000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    • Wet or Dry, Protective shave Wet or Dry, Protective shave Wet or Dry, Protective shave
      Wet or Dry, Protective shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it’s designed to protect your skin. See all benefits

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Wet or Dry, Protective shave

      The Shaver Series 5000 protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it’s designed to protect your skin. See all benefits

        Wet or Dry, Protective shave

        Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

        • MultiPrecision Blade System
        • 5-direction Flex Heads
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

        Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.

        Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut Action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • MultiPrecision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Contour following
          5-direction Flex Heads
          Turbo mode
          Shave with 10% extra power
          SkinComfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 3 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Blue Water - Super Nova Silver

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Run time
          45 min / 15 shaves
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

