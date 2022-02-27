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  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
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  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
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  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave
  • Wet or Dry, Protective shave

Discontinued

Shaver series 5000Wet and dry electric shaver

S5380

3.3
| (77) Reviews

2 awards

Wet or Dry, Protective shave
The Shaver Series 5000 protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our MultiPrecision Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and it’s designed to protect your skin.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Protects 10X better versus a regular blade*

Wet or Dry, Protective shave

  • MultiPrecision Blade System

  • 5-direction Flex Heads

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

Shave through dense parts of beard with 10% more power

Shave through dense parts of beard with 10% more power

Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.

Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

Blades raise then cut long and short hairs for a fast shave

Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

Technical Specifications

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Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961262
  • Award image AWARD-612378

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

77

Reviews

27/02/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

It works really great. Quite happy with it

It is one of the best shavers I ever had.I would recommend this shaved to anyone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5100/08 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5100/08 Dry electric shaver

13/02/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

The smoothest shave I gotten in 56 years

I bought my first Philips Shaver in Sept 1966, I can not count the number of shavers I have bought in that time period, I have bought many brands and only Philips Shavers seemed not to irritate my skin. The current shaver shaves my face perfectly very smooth to the touch.

Pros

Does the job shaves my face perfectly and is easy to clean. It keeps its charge well.

Cons

it was expensive.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5570/71 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5570/71 Wet and dry electric shaver

07/02/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Very Smooth

I've had many electric shavers over the years, this one so far is buy far the nicest.

Pros

Light, fits in the hand nicely, smooth shaving.

Cons

Have to clean it to often.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5100/08 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5100/08 Dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation