2 year warranty
Discontinued
MultiPrecision Blade System
5-direction Flex Heads
SmartClick precision trimmer
5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.
Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.
Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision Blade System raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.
Awards
3.3
of 5
77
Reviews
papa smurf
27/02/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
It works really great. Quite happy with it
It is one of the best shavers I ever had.I would recommend this shaved to anyone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5100/08 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5100/08 Dry electric shaver
Rontario
13/02/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
The smoothest shave I gotten in 56 years
I bought my first Philips Shaver in Sept 1966, I can not count the number of shavers I have bought in that time period, I have bought many brands and only Philips Shavers seemed not to irritate my skin. The current shaver shaves my face perfectly very smooth to the touch.
Pros
Does the job shaves my face perfectly and is easy to clean. It keeps its charge well.
Cons
it was expensive.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5570/71 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5570/71 Wet and dry electric shaver
Bobberdjl
07/02/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Very Smooth
I've had many electric shavers over the years, this one so far is buy far the nicest.
Pros
Light, fits in the hand nicely, smooth shaving.
Cons
Have to clean it to often.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5100/08 Dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 5000 S5100/08 Dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation