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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver
Discontinued
Support
S5380
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User Manual
All (14)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Can I replace the battery of my Philips shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
SH50Replacement shaving heads
SmartClickbeard Styler accessory
Shaving heads cleaning spray
My Philips SmartClean System is overflowing
The charging plug of my Philips SmartClean does not fit
My Philips SmartClean system is not working
My Philips Shaver is not charging
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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