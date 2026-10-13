My Philips shaver is making a loud noise

2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: X9000/10, XP9402/31, XP9200/33. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Wet shave, dry shave, foam/gel or shower use: which Philips shaving routine should I choose?
What makes Philips shavers durable and reliable over time?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
How do I find my shaver model and compatible replacement parts?
How do Philips electric shavers compare with manual razors, beard trimmers and other grooming tools?
Are Philips shavers waterproof, washable or shower-safe?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Philips rotary vs foil shavers: which is better for my shave?
How long do Philips electric shavers typically last?
Which Philips shaver gives the closest shave?
How does the Philips GroomTribe app help improve shaving results?
Can I get a close shave without irritation with a Philips shaver?
How do Philips shavers perform on thick or coarse beard hair?
Are Philips electric shavers gentle enough for daily use on sensitive skin?
How precise are Philips shavers around the jawline, under the nose and sideburns?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?