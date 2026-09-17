2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: X9000/10 , XP9402/31 , XP9200/33 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
How do Philips electric shavers compare with manual razors, beard trimmers and other grooming tools?
Wet shave, dry shave, foam/gel or shower use: which Philips shaving routine should I choose?
Are Philips shavers waterproof, washable or shower-safe?
Is my phone compatible with the Philips GroomTribe App?
What makes Philips shavers durable and reliable over time?