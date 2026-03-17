2 year warranty
SH50/50
MultiPrecision Blades
Fits S5000 series rounded shape
Fits S6000 series rounded shape
The MultiPrecision blades raise and cut all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.
Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
3.3
of 5
155
Reviews
bashoma
17/03/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Phillips Forever!
If I go back to 40 years ago, I will still choose Phillips. It is as described, it is long-lasting, it is quality. Thank you for being what you are!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH50 SH50/53 Replacement shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH50 SH50/53 Replacement shaving heads
lacidari
05/12/2025
Canada
Quiet
Very quiet razor. 6000 gives a nice clean shaven. I like the cleaning attachment.
Pros
Quiet
Cons
No cap for the blades
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH50 SH50/53 Replacement shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH50 SH50/53 Replacement shaving heads
Rascal2023
07/04/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
Amazing
This could be the best electric razor I ever purchased. Extremely close shave.
Pros
Ease of use
Cons
Haven't found one yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH50 SH50/50 Replacement shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SH50 SH50/50 Replacement shaving heads
where facilities exist