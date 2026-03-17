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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new
  • Reset your shaver to new

SH50Replacement shaving heads

SH50/50

3.3
| (155) Reviews
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Shaver series 3000

Shaver series 3000
dry electric razor

PT720/41

dry electric razor

dry electric razor

PT725/41

AquaTouch

AquaTouch
electric razor

AT890/41

AquaTouch

AquaTouch
Wet and dry electric shaver

AT752/20

Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

Reset your shaver to new

  • MultiPrecision Blades

  • Fits S5000 series rounded shape

  • Fits S6000 series rounded shape

Fast and close shave

Fast and close shave

The MultiPrecision blades raise and cut all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.

For shavers series 5000 and 6000 rounded shape

For shavers series 5000 and 6000 rounded shape

Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

Reset your shaver very simply

Reset your shaver very simply

1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

155

Reviews

17/03/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Phillips Forever!

If I go back to 40 years ago, I will still choose Phillips. It is as described, it is long-lasting, it is quality. Thank you for being what you are!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH50 SH50/53 Replacement shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH50 SH50/53 Replacement shaving heads

05/12/2025

Canada

Canada

Quiet

Very quiet razor. 6000 gives a nice clean shaven. I like the cleaning attachment.

Pros

Quiet

Cons

No cap for the blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH50 SH50/53 Replacement shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH50 SH50/53 Replacement shaving heads

07/04/2025

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Amazing

This could be the best electric razor I ever purchased. Extremely close shave.

Pros

Ease of use

Cons

Haven't found one yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH50 SH50/50 Replacement shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH50 SH50/50 Replacement shaving heads

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Disclaimers

  1. where facilities exist