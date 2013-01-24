Eight-hour charge provides up to 14 days of cordless use

The Philips Norelco PT720 offers the convenience of dual operation, so you can take it with you wherever you go. A full eight-hour charge will last for up to 14 days (or 40 minutes) of cordless shaving, and a three-minute quick-charge option provides enough power for a single shave. An LED indicator panel lets you know when it's time to recharge the battery.