      The Philips Norelco PT720 PowerTouch offers corded operation or the convenience of cordless mobility thanks to a long-lasting lithium-ion battery. It also allows for quick and easy cleaning under running water.

      Philips Norelco Shaver series 3000 dry electric razor

      PT720 PowerTouch Rechargeable Cordless Razor

      PT720 PowerTouch Rechargeable Cordless Razor

The Philips Norelco PT720 PowerTouch offers corded operation or the convenience of cordless mobility thanks to a long-lasting lithium-ion battery. It also allows for quick and easy cleaning under running water.

      PT720 PowerTouch Rechargeable Cordless Razor

      The Philips Norelco PT720 PowerTouch offers corded operation or the convenience of cordless mobility thanks to a long-lasting lithium-ion battery. It also allows for quick and easy cleaning under running water. See all benefits

      The Philips Norelco PT720 PowerTouch offers corded operation or the convenience of cordless mobility thanks to a long-lasting lithium-ion battery. It also allows for quick and easy cleaning under running water. See all benefits

        ComfortCut, Shaves comfortably

        • ComfortCut heads
        • Flexing heads
        ComfortCut shaving system for a gentle glide and close shave

        ComfortCut shaving system for a gentle glide and close shave

        The Philips Norelco PT720 features a ComfortCut shaving system for a gentle glide across skin and a close, comfortable shave. Flexing heads adjust automatically to every curve of your face for a smooth shave without irritation.

        Flexing heads follow the curve of your face

        Flexing heads follow the curve of your face

        The flexing heads adjust automatically to every curve of your face for a smooth skin without irritation.

        Fully washable design for easy cleaning

        Fully washable design for easy cleaning

        For convenient care and maintenance, the Philips Norelco PT720 is fully washable. After use, simply hold the shaver under running water to clean. This shaver also comes with a cleaning brush for a more thorough cleanup.

        Eight-hour charge provides up to 14 days of cordless use

        Eight-hour charge provides up to 14 days of cordless use

        The Philips Norelco PT720 offers the convenience of dual operation, so you can take it with you wherever you go. A full eight-hour charge will last for up to 14 days (or 40 minutes) of cordless shaving, and a three-minute quick-charge option provides enough power for a single shave. An LED indicator panel lets you know when it's time to recharge the battery.

        Highly durable blades

        To get the closest shave possible, replace the blades with HQ8 replacement heads every 12 months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          8 hours
          Shaving minutes
          40+
          Shaving time
          Up to 14 days
          Display
          • 1 LED indication
          • Battery full indication
          • Battery low indication
          • Charging indication
          • Quick charge indication

        • Service

          Replacement head
          • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
          • Replace every yr with HQ8

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          Dynamic contour response
          Shaving system
          ComfortCut

