PT720 PowerTouch Rechargeable Cordless Razor
The Philips Norelco PT720 PowerTouch offers corded operation or the convenience of cordless mobility thanks to a long-lasting lithium-ion battery. It also allows for quick and easy cleaning under running water. See all benefits
The Philips Norelco PT720 features a ComfortCut shaving system for a gentle glide across skin and a close, comfortable shave. Flexing heads adjust automatically to every curve of your face for a smooth shave without irritation.
The flexing heads adjust automatically to every curve of your face for a smooth skin without irritation.
For convenient care and maintenance, the Philips Norelco PT720 is fully washable. After use, simply hold the shaver under running water to clean. This shaver also comes with a cleaning brush for a more thorough cleanup.
The Philips Norelco PT720 offers the convenience of dual operation, so you can take it with you wherever you go. A full eight-hour charge will last for up to 14 days (or 40 minutes) of cordless shaving, and a three-minute quick-charge option provides enough power for a single shave. An LED indicator panel lets you know when it's time to recharge the battery.
To get the closest shave possible, replace the blades with HQ8 replacement heads every 12 months.
