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  • Soft touch, smooth skin
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  • Soft touch, smooth skin
  • Soft touch, smooth skin
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Soft touch, smooth skin

Shaver series 7000 SensoTouchWet & dry electric shaver

RQ1160/22

4.2
| (14) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

1 award

Soft touch, smooth skin
The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Soft touch, smooth skin

  • DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D

  • 50 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Precision Trimmer and Pouch

  • Jet clean system

Cutting slots & holes catch even the shortest hairs

Cutting slots & holes catch even the shortest hairs

DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble

Super Lift and Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

Super Lift and Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

2-way flexing heads adjust easily to the curve

2-way flexing heads adjust easily to the curve

GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

14

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

2

07/12/2015

Canada

Canada

Great shaver

I had a remington shaver before this and this shaver is way better and gives me a much closer shave and its more comfortable to shave with than any thing else i ever used

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver

17/02/2014

Canada

Canada

Excellent battery life

Good all around razor. Design feels nice, shaves close and exceptional battery life. I get over 40 shaves per charge. Blade life seems good as well. Mine is 8 months old and the blades seem they will go at least a year or more.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver

24/09/2013

Canada

Canada

Great Shave!

This is my second phillips shaver. It is a great product that charges quickly and holds a good charge. Easy changeable head for various needs.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/22 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/22 Wet & dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 