2 year warranty
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision Trimmer and Pouch
Jet clean system
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
Awards
4.2
of 5
14
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
ashman
07/12/2015
Canada
Great shaver
I had a remington shaver before this and this shaver is way better and gives me a much closer shave and its more comfortable to shave with than any thing else i ever used
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Regor
17/02/2014
Canada
Excellent battery life
Good all around razor. Design feels nice, shaves close and exceptional battery life. I get over 40 shaves per charge. Blade life seems good as well. Mine is 8 months old and the blades seem they will go at least a year or more.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
kkh14
24/09/2013
Canada
Great Shave!
This is my second phillips shaver. It is a great product that charges quickly and holds a good charge. Easy changeable head for various needs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023