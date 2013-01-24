Home
      Superior closeness in a single pass

      The Shaver 9700 is the ultimate shaving experience. Its unique contour-detect technology, combined with specially upgraded V-track precision blades PRO, creates an unbeatably close and comfortable shave, especially on a 1-3 day beard.

      Philips Norelco Shaver 9700 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

      Superior closeness in a single pass

      The Shaver 9700 is the ultimate shaving experience. Its unique contour-detect technology, combined with specially upgraded V-track precision blades PRO, creates an unbeatably close and comfortable shave, especially on a 1-3 day beard. See all benefits

      Superior closeness in a single pass

      The Shaver 9700 is the ultimate shaving experience. Its unique contour-detect technology, combined with specially upgraded V-track precision blades PRO, creates an unbeatably close and comfortable shave, especially on a 1-3 day beard. See all benefits

      Philips Norelco Shaver 9700 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

      Superior closeness in a single pass

      The Shaver 9700 is the ultimate shaving experience. Its unique contour-detect technology, combined with specially upgraded V-track precision blades PRO, creates an unbeatably close and comfortable shave, especially on a 1-3 day beard. See all benefits

        Shaver 9700

        Shaver 9700

        Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

        Superior closeness in a single pass

        Even on 3-day beards*

        • V-Track blade system PRO
        • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        • SmartClean System Plus
        • Digital User Interface
        Heads move in 8 directions for an extremely close result

        Heads move in 8 directions for an extremely close result

        Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect technology. You'll catch 20% more hairs* in a single pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

        Captures each hair regardless of length

        Captures each hair regardless of length

        Upgraded V-Track Precision Blades PRO gently captures each hair regardless of its length, from 1 day up to 3 day stubble. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin smooth and comfortable. The blades also self-sharpen to ensure a premium shave day after day.

        Personalize your shave with three speed settings

        Personalize your shave with three speed settings

        Customize your shave by choosing the speed setting that best fits you: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough - everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

        Advanced interface automatically lights up on contact

        Advanced interface automatically lights up on contact

        The premium user interface helps you get the best performance out of your shaver by automatically lighting up and displaying: - 3 digit battery indicator - Cleaning indicator - Battery low indicator - Replacement head indicator - Travel lock indicator

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose how you prefer to shave. Shave in the shower. Or use with water, foam, or gel for refreshing, comfortable shave.

        Keep your shaver like new every day with SmartClean

        Keep your shaver like new every day with SmartClean

        At the touch of a button, SmartClean PLUS cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best every day.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Click-on brush to cleanse more thoroughly than by hand

        Click-on brush to cleanse more thoroughly than by hand

        Click on brush to cleanse more thoroughly than by hand. Use it with the cleanser of your choice. It removes dead skin cells and increases micro-circulation, leaving your skin feeling fresh and radiant.

        60 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        60 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful and long-lasting Lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave. All Shaver Series 9000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode - to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even in the shower.

        Convenient travel case

        Convenient travel case

        The sleek design of the shaver storage case takes up less space and a built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver even when you're on the go.

        Built to last, this shaver comes with a full 2 year warranty

        Built to last, this shaver comes with a full 2 year warranty

        Philips backs this shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 9000 Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          V-Track blade system PRO
          Contour following
          8-direction ContourDetectHeads
          SkinComfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry
          Personal Comfort Settings
          Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings

        • Accessories

          SmartClean PLUS
          • Cleans
          • Dries
          • Charges
          • Lubricates
          • Cleaning cartridge (included)
          SmartClick
          • Precision trimmer
          • Deep facial cleansing brush
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • % Battery Level Indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Color
          Black HG
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60 min / 20 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with SH90
          2-year warranty
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClean Plus
        • Cleaning cartridge
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • SmartClick cleansing brush
        • Luxurious pouch

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Superior closeness in a single pass even on 3-day beards - vs. other Philips ranges
              • Cut 30% closer in less strokes - verus SensoTouch
              • Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch

