Other items in the box
- SmartClean Plus
- Cleaning cartridge
- SmartClick precision trimmer
- SmartClick cleansing brush
- Luxurious pouch
Superior closeness in a single pass
The Shaver 9700 is the ultimate shaving experience. Its unique contour-detect technology, combined with specially upgraded V-track precision blades PRO, creates an unbeatably close and comfortable shave, especially on a 1-3 day beard. See all benefits
Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect technology. You'll catch 20% more hairs* in a single pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Upgraded V-Track Precision Blades PRO gently captures each hair regardless of its length, from 1 day up to 3 day stubble. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin smooth and comfortable. The blades also self-sharpen to ensure a premium shave day after day.
Customize your shave by choosing the speed setting that best fits you: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough - everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.
The premium user interface helps you get the best performance out of your shaver by automatically lighting up and displaying: - 3 digit battery indicator - Cleaning indicator - Battery low indicator - Replacement head indicator - Travel lock indicator
Choose how you prefer to shave. Shave in the shower. Or use with water, foam, or gel for refreshing, comfortable shave.
At the touch of a button, SmartClean PLUS cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best every day.
Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
Click on brush to cleanse more thoroughly than by hand. Use it with the cleanser of your choice. It removes dead skin cells and increases micro-circulation, leaving your skin feeling fresh and radiant.
Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful and long-lasting Lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave. All Shaver Series 9000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode - to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even in the shower.
The sleek design of the shaver storage case takes up less space and a built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver even when you're on the go.
Philips backs this shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 9000 Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service
