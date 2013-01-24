Home
    FACE Shavers

    Philips Norelco Shaver 9850

    Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    S9733/90
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    Norelco
    • Superior closeness in a single pass Superior closeness in a single pass Superior closeness in a single pass
      Philips Norelco Shaver 9850 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

      S9733/90
      Superior closeness in a single pass

      The Shaver 9850 is the ultimate shaving experience. Its unique contour-detect technology, combined with specially upgraded V-track Precision Blades PRO, creates an unbeatably close and comfortable shave, especially on a 1-3 day beard.

      Philips Norelco Shaver 9850 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

      Superior closeness in a single pass

      The Shaver 9850 is the ultimate shaving experience. Its unique contour-detect technology, combined with specially upgraded V-track Precision Blades PRO, creates an unbeatably close and comfortable shave, especially on a 1-3 day beard. See all benefits

        Shaver 9850

        Shaver 9850

        Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

        Superior closeness in a single pass

        Even on 3-day beards

        • V-Track blade system PRO
        • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        • SmartClick beard styler
        • Digital User Interface
        Captures each hair regardless of length

        Captures each hair regardless of length

        Upgraded V-Track Precision Blades PRO gently captures each hair regardless of its length, from 1 day up to 3 day stubble. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin smooth and comfortable. The blades also self-sharpen to ensure a premium shave day after day.

        Heads move in 8 directions for an extremely close result

        Heads move in 8 directions for an extremely close result

        Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect technology. You'll catch 20% more hairs* in a single pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

        Personalize your shave with three speed settings

        Personalize your shave with three speed settings

        Customize your shave by choosing the speed setting that best fits you: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough - everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

        Choose how you prefer to shave. Shave in the shower. Or use with water, foam, or gel for refreshing, comfortable shave.

        Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

        Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        60 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        60 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful and long-lasting Lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave. All Shaver Series 9000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode - to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even in the shower.

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Change your look with the SmartClick Beard Styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard. Rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

        Built to last, this shaver comes with a full 2 year warranty

        Built to last, this shaver comes with a full 2 year warranty

        Philips backs this shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 9000 Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

        Convenient travel case

        Convenient travel case

        The sleek design of the shaver storage case takes up less space and a built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver even when you're on the go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          V-Track blade system PRO
          Contour following
          8-direction ContourDetectHeads
          SkinComfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry
          Personal Comfort Settings
          Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Beard styler
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Power

          Run time
          60 min / 20 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge for 1 shave
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • % Battery Level Indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Color
          Brushed Chrome
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with SH90
          2-year warranty
          Yes

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick beard styler
        • Luxurious pouch

              • Cut 30% closer in less strokes - verus SensoTouch

