2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1150/16
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
45 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
Awards
3.6
of 5
12
Reviews
Sid0
24/12/2013
US
Verified buyer
I love everything about it
I love my new Senso Touch razor. It fits my hand perfect, I get a smooth close shave and it runs a long time on a single charge. I rate it a 10.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
adamzel
26/08/2013
US
excellent shaver
Excellent shaver with a very powerful battery. Very comfortable and easy to use. Recommended for wet shaving and dry.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
adamzel
26/08/2013
US
excellent shaver
Excellent shaver with a very powerful battery. Very comfortable and easy to use. Recommended for wet shaving and dry.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1150/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023