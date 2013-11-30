2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1280/21
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
Jet clean system
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
3.8
of 5
17
Reviews
granddad10
30/11/2013
Canada
Fantastic shaver
I have been using the series 9000 shaver for several months now. Prior to purchasing this razor I was using the blades. I was really impressed by the close shave and easy use of this razor. Don't have to stand in front of the mirror any more. Thanks to this rechargeable razor I can have a great and relaxing shave watching TV or having my morning coffee. I have purchased another one to use for traveling as I live in a camp for 10 days and home for 4 days. If any one is looking to purchase a new razor they should get the the Phillips 9000 series. After 50 years of shaving and trying other brands this is the one for me. Happy, Happy, Happy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
MeanJoe
10/11/2013
Canada
Excellent Product!
First shave with this unit was the best, smoothest and least irritating shave I have ever experienced. If this continues, kudos to the folk at Philips! A bit pricey, but ya get whatcha pay for.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Pace
22/09/2013
Canada
Excellent product. Easily cuts even a month's growth!
Very good unit. Cleans and cuts easily! Lots of charge time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023