2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate shaving experience
The most advanced Philips electric shaver yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1250CC shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair with its UltraTrack heads.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
Jet clean system
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
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4.8
of 5
14
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Ross-ee
04/01/2022
Canada
Exceptional Warranty for this Model
When battery went down to zero, it wouldn't charge at all. Phillips replaced new handle generously to fix the problem. DO NOT let the charge drop to zero any time.
Pros
Solid built. Works for many years. Hope the new models have magnetic chargers.
Cons
Replacement blades are expensive and would last for about a year. Phillips should have a plan with yearly genuine replacement with a reasonable price
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/80 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-01-03
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/80 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-01-03
Ross-ee
28/11/2021
Canada
Great Customer Service
Bought RQ1250 in 2013 for occasional travel use. Left out too long off charger and when needed couldn’t charge. Call customer service and they understood clearly the issue and replaced new handle complete. I am impressed of the prompt respond for a 8-yr old Phillips product. That’s “SERVICE”!!!
Pros
Reliable face shaver
Cons
Need to keep the shave on charger all the time. Zero power will kill the battery with no charge ever.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2019-11-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2019-11-28
Npm14
23/03/2016
Canada
Replacement heads discontinued
The new rq1250 heads are different and a step down from the original premium razor heads... They do not shave as close They do not move and pivot the same They do not glide as smoothly They are much louder ! And the gray color does not match the sensotouch 3Ds all black finish. The rating is for the razor with stock head. If I had to review the sensotouch 3d with the new head the review would significantly been reflected in a negative way
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1250/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023