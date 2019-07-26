  • 30 day return guarantee

  • Free shipping on orders over $50

  • Free return

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Accessories and replacements
    RQ111/53 SmartClick beard Styler accessory
    View product

    SmartClick beard Styler accessory

    RQ111/53

    Get exactly the support you need

    Back to other questions
    Back to other questions

    Manuals & Documentation

    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Popular parts and accessories for this product

    See all parts and accessories

      Suggested products

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            15% off your next purchase at Philips.ca

            Early access to exclusive offers and sales events

            First to hear about the latest product launches

            *
            *

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips