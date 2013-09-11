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  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience
  • Ultimate shaving experience

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouchWet & dry electric shaver

RQ1260/17

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1260 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

with GyroFleX 3D system

Ultimate shaving experience

  • UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D

  • 60 min cordless use/1h charge

  • Precision trimmer

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/09/2013

Canada

Canada

Really like this device

Excellent product. Charges very quickly & battery seems to last forever! I get @ 15 shaves before I have to recharge the shaver. Easy & quick to clean under the tap. I wud definitely recommend this product to anyone & will buy it again if & when this one quits on me. I've had it around a year tho & it shows no signs of slowing or breaking down.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260CC Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260CC Wet & dry electric shaver

11/09/2020

US

US

Verified buyer

Well made

Well made product too bad they didn't support the original quality heads for very long and only offering poorer preforming lower level replacement heads Its a 9 series shaver and all they offer now is 7 series heads for it now??

Pros

Made to last years. Gives a great shave

Cons

Philips does not support original replacement shaver heads only after several years and now offers much lower grade heads from lower level shavers which is very disappointing as the shaver itself is well made and still going strong.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet & dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 