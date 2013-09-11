2 year warranty
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Harv
11/09/2013
Canada
Really like this device
Excellent product. Charges very quickly & battery seems to last forever! I get @ 15 shaves before I have to recharge the shaver. Easy & quick to clean under the tap. I wud definitely recommend this product to anyone & will buy it again if & when this one quits on me. I've had it around a year tho & it shows no signs of slowing or breaking down.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260CC Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260CC Wet & dry electric shaver
Rotary Guy
11/09/2020
US
Verified buyer
Well made
Well made product too bad they didn't support the original quality heads for very long and only offering poorer preforming lower level replacement heads Its a 9 series shaver and all they offer now is 7 series heads for it now??
Pros
Made to last years. Gives a great shave
Cons
Philips does not support original replacement shaver heads only after several years and now offers much lower grade heads from lower level shavers which is very disappointing as the shaver itself is well made and still going strong.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1260/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023