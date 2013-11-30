2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1280/16
Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1280 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision trimmer
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
3.8
of 5
17
Reviews
granddad10
30/11/2013
Canada
Fantastic shaver
I have been using the series 9000 shaver for several months now. Prior to purchasing this razor I was using the blades. I was really impressed by the close shave and easy use of this razor. Don't have to stand in front of the mirror any more. Thanks to this rechargeable razor I can have a great and relaxing shave watching TV or having my morning coffee. I have purchased another one to use for traveling as I live in a camp for 10 days and home for 4 days. If any one is looking to purchase a new razor they should get the the Phillips 9000 series. After 50 years of shaving and trying other brands this is the one for me. Happy, Happy, Happy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
MeanJoe
10/11/2013
Canada
Excellent Product!
First shave with this unit was the best, smoothest and least irritating shave I have ever experienced. If this continues, kudos to the folk at Philips! A bit pricey, but ya get whatcha pay for.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Pace
22/09/2013
Canada
Excellent product. Easily cuts even a month's growth!
Very good unit. Cleans and cuts easily! Lots of charge time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1280/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023