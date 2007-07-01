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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1

Discontinued

arcitecElectric shaver

RQ1095/22

1 award

The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Perfectly close, even on the neck

The best shaver from the world's no. 1

  • With Jet Clean system

  • With LED display

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 