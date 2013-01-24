Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Accessories and replacements

    jet Clean cleaning solution

    HQ200/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave Keep a clean shave
      -{discount-value}

      jet Clean cleaning solution

      HQ200/03
      Overall Rating / 5

      Keep a clean shave

      A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/03 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      jet Clean cleaning solution

      Keep a clean shave

      A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/03 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads. See all benefits

      Keep a clean shave

      A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/03 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      jet Clean cleaning solution

      Keep a clean shave

      A clean shaver ensures maximum shaving performance. Use your Philips Jet Clean solution HQ200/03 with your Jet Cleaning system for a thorough cleaning of your Philips shaving heads. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all cleaning-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        jet Clean cleaning solution

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Keep a clean shave

        For maximum performance

        • Cleans and lubricates
        • Cool Breeze scent
        Ensures maximum shaving performance

        Ensures maximum shaving performance

        Jet Clean solution for optimal maintenance; after cleaning the shaving head smells, looks and performs as new.

        For a thorough clean

        After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Jet Clean solution
          Yes

        • Maintenance

          Durability
          use with your Jet Clean device

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips