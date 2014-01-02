2 year warranty
Discontinued
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision Trimmer and Pouch
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sunnyf16
02/01/2014
Canada
Great ergonomics and ease of use
I received my razor only two days ago and love it already. It is quieter than my previous shaver and the flexible system makes shaving a breeze. They say it takes about three weeks to get a really close shave but my first two were pretty good right away. Can't wait until it gets better. This is my third Philips shaver with my last one being a competitor's. This one beats that one hands down. I love the ergonomics of this Philips and fast charging time. I don't think anyone can go wrong using a men's Philips shaver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
TomIV
16/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
Great Product
The only negative about this product is if you travel and want to take the razor for a long stay you don't have a cord you have to take the entire recharging unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023