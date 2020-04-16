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  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1

Discontinued

arcitecElectric shaver

RQ1060/20

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

The best shaver from the world's no. 1
For men who only want the very best, The Philips arcitec electric shaver RQ1060 combines Flex & Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Perfectly close, even on the neck

The best shaver from the world's no. 1

  • With mirror display

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

16/04/2020

US

US

Been using it for so long and it still works

Today, after 13 years if daily use, I'm finally retiring my old Arcitec. It is still working, but I'm starting to hear some noise that shows that it will soon need to be put to rest... Of course that, after so long, it is no longer produced, but it is nonetheless an outstanding product and merits this review. I bought a new one, and noticed that much of the technology is the same, which is a testimony of how good this stuff is.

Pros

Very long-lasting

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 