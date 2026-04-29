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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Face Shavers
All series
arcitec Electric shaver
Discontinued
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RQ1060/20
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Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
SmartClickbeard Styler accessory
Shaving heads cleaning spray
My Philips Jet Clean does not clean my Philips shaver
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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