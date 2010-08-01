Search terms

    FACE Shavers

    Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

    Wet & dry electric shaver

    RQ1160/17
    • Soft touch, smooth skin Soft touch, smooth skin Soft touch, smooth skin
      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      RQ1160/17
      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

      Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch Wet & dry electric shaver

        Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

        Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch

        Wet & dry electric shaver

        Soft touch, smooth skin

        The Philips SHAVER series 7000 gives a soft touch for a smooth shave. The GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curves of your face and shaves even the shortest stubble with its DualPrecision blades.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Contour following
          GyroFlex 2D contour following
          Shaving system
          • DualPrecision System
          • Super Lift & Cut technology
          SkinComfort
          SkinGlide
          Styling
          Skin friendly precision trimmer

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion

        • Ease of use

          Charging
          • 1 hour
          • Rechargeable
          • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
          Cleaning
          Washable
          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Shaving time
          Up to 50 minutes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Finishing
          • Brushed chrome deco ring
          • LED Display

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with RQ11

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 2 level battery indicator
          • Battery full indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charge indicator
          • Quick charge indication

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap
          Pouch
          Soft pouch

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Charging stand
        • Protection cap
        • Soft travel pouch
        • Power cord
        • Cleaning brush

