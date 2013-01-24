Home
    FACE Shavers

    Philips Norelco Shaver 7500

    Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 7000

    S7371/84
    Norelco
    Norelco
    • Our #1 Shaver for Sensitive Skin Our #1 Shaver for Sensitive Skin Our #1 Shaver for Sensitive Skin
      Philips Norelco Shaver 7500 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 7000

      S7371/84

      S7371/84
      Our #1 Shaver for Sensitive Skin

      Philips Norelco Shaver 7500 is our #1 shaver for sensitive skin. Its Comfort rings glide easily over your face and reduce friction while the upgraded GentlePrecision blades gently cut hairs, even 3 day stubble, for a skin-friendly shave. See all benefits

      Philips Norelco Shaver 7500 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 7000

      Our #1 Shaver for Sensitive Skin

      Philips Norelco Shaver 7500 is our #1 shaver for sensitive skin. Its Comfort rings glide easily over your face and reduce friction while the upgraded GentlePrecision blades gently cut hairs, even 3 day stubble, for a skin-friendly shave. See all benefits

        Shaver 7500

        Shaver 7500

        Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 7000

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Our #1 Shaver for Sensitive Skin

        • Comfort rings
        • GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • SmartClean System
        Comfort Rings have microbead coating to reduce friction*

        Comfort Rings have microbead coating to reduce friction*

        The Shaver Series 7000 has Comfort Rings with a special anti-friction coating. The rings contain thousands of powder-like beads, giving it a smooth surface so it can effortlessly glide over the skin. Shaving is made more comfortable and effective for sensitive skin.

        GentlePrecisionPRO offers extra comfort on 1-3 day stubble

        GentlePrecisionPRO offers extra comfort on 1-3 day stubble

        Our upgraded GentlePrecisionPRO blades gently guide hairs for a close sensitive shave, with extra comfort on 1-3 day stubble.

        DynamicFlex Heads move in 5 directions for more comfort

        DynamicFlex Heads move in 5 directions for more comfort

        DynamicFlex heads effortlessly move in 5 directions to easily follow every curve of your face and neck. This improved contouring helps catch every hair, even in hard-to-reach areas.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        50 minutes of cordless shaving after one hour charge

        50 minutes of cordless shaving after one hour charge

        A powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time. Charge it for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

        1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator.

        2-year warranty, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year warranty, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 1 year.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Keep your shaver like new every day with SmartClean

        Keep your shaver like new every day with SmartClean

        At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best every day.

        Includes cartridge for up to 2 months of easy cleaning

        Includes cartridge for up to 2 months of easy cleaning

        Clean your shaver for 2 months with 1 cartridge. Refresh your shaver with its alcohol-free, skin-friendly formula. For a fresh and hygienic shave.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          SkinComfort
          • Comfort rings
          • SkinProtection System
          • AquaTec Wet & Dry
          Shaving system
          GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
          Contour following
          5-direction DynamicFlex Heads

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          SmartClean
          • Cleans
          • Charges
          • Lubricates
          • Cleaning cartridge (included)
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Power

          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          5.4  W
          Stand-by power
          0.15  W

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 1 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Frame color
          Ceramic white
          Front color
          Ocean blue

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every yr with SH70

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • SmartClean system
        • Cleaning cartridge

              • Our #1 Shaver for Sensitive Skin - compared to other Philips Norelco shavers
              • Reduces friction for 90% of men tested - versus Philips Norelco Series 6000

