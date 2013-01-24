Other items in the box
Our #1 Shaver for Sensitive Skin
Philips Norelco Shaver 7500 is our #1 shaver for sensitive skin. Its Comfort rings glide easily over your face and reduce friction while the upgraded GentlePrecision blades gently cut hairs, even 3 day stubble, for a skin-friendly shave. See all benefits
Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 7000
The Shaver Series 7000 has Comfort Rings with a special anti-friction coating. The rings contain thousands of powder-like beads, giving it a smooth surface so it can effortlessly glide over the skin. Shaving is made more comfortable and effective for sensitive skin.
Our upgraded GentlePrecisionPRO blades gently guide hairs for a close sensitive shave, with extra comfort on 1-3 day stubble.
DynamicFlex heads effortlessly move in 5 directions to easily follow every curve of your face and neck. This improved contouring helps catch every hair, even in hard-to-reach areas.
With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam – even under the shower.
A powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time. Charge it for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator.
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide warranty and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 1 year.
Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best every day.
Clean your shaver for 2 months with 1 cartridge. Refresh your shaver with its alcohol-free, skin-friendly formula. For a fresh and hygienic shave.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Design
Service
