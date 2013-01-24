Home
    Food Preparation

    Premium collection

    Pasta and noodle maker

    Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes
      Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker

      Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes

      Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta and noodle have never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make 1 pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 15 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!

        Enjoy fresh homemade pasta & noodle in 15 minutes

        Automatic solution to make various types of pasta

        • 500g
        • 200W
        Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

        Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

        After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

        Adding different ingredients to personalize the flavor

        Adding different ingredients to personalize the flavor

        By using different types of flour and adding different ingredients like eggs, herbs or spinach and carrot juice, you can make various types and flavors of pasta or noodle.

        A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

        A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

        Accompanying the machine is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists for 24 different types or flavors of pasta and recipes for over 20 pasta / noodle dishes.

        Unique shaping discs to create various types of pasta/noodle

        Unique shaping discs to create various types of pasta/noodle

        With the machine there are 4 default shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini and Lasagna. More shaping discs will come as additional accessories for different types of noodle and pasta.

        Specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

        Specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

        There are specially designed cleaning tool matching the shaping discs (Spaghetti and Fettuccini) that makes cleaning an easy one-push job.

        Smart drawer design for shaping discs storage

        Smart drawer design for shaping discs storage

        At the bottom of the Pasta and noodle maker there is a storage drawer where you can easily store the shaping discs and cleaning tools.

        Makes half pound of pasta in just 10 minutes

        Makes half pound of pasta in just 10 minutes

        With advanced engineering and robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta Maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process in just 10 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Cleaning tool
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          200  W
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Design

          Color of control panel
          Silver
          Color
          Champagne

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic
          Material bar
          AL+PTFE Coating
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          4
          Prefix programs
          2
          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Detachable shaft
          • LED display
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Preset cooking function
          • Ready signal
          • Safety lock
          • Power-on light

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          L343 x W215 x H300  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          8.9  kg
          Weight of product
          7.5  kg
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          L405 x W305 x H340  mm

