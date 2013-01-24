Home
    Food Preparation

    Avance Collection

    Pasta maker

      Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes

      Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution! See all benefits

      Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes

      Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution! See all benefits

        Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes

        Auto-weighing function ensures great result

        • 1 pound pasta
        • in 15 mins
        • Various types of pasta
        Makes a pound of pasta or noodle in just 15 minutes

        Makes a pound of pasta or noodle in just 15 minutes

        With advanced engineering and robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta and noodle maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process in just 15 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta or noodle.

        Built-in auto-weighing function

        Built-in auto-weighing function

        The unique designed built-in auto-weighing function weighs the flour and indicates the correct amount of liquid automatically, making the whole process easier and more convenient than ever.

        Unique shaping discs

        Unique shaping discs

        The pasta maker comes with 8 shaping discs including Penne, Spaghetti, Fettuccine, Lasagne/dumpling, Angel hair, Thick spaghetti, Tagliatelle and Pappardelle. You can easily bring variety to the table.

        Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

        Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

        After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

        Adding different ingredients to personalize the flavor

        Adding different ingredients to personalize the flavor

        By using different types of flour and adding different ingredients like eggs, herbs or spinach and carrot juice, you can make various types and flavors of pasta or noodle.

        A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

        A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

        Accompanying the machine is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists for 24 different types or flavors of pasta and recipes for over 20 pasta / noodle dishes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Cleaning tool
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          200  W
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          343 x 215 x 315  mm
          Weight of product
          6.9  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          10.2  kg

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Design

          Color of control panel
          Silver
          Color
          Cashmere grey

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          POM
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          8
          Prefix programs
          2
          Product features
          LED display

