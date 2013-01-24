Search terms
Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 15 minutes
Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force and auto-weighing function, the Philips pasta maker can make 1 pound of pasta within 15 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution! See all benefits
Pasta maker
With advanced engineering and robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta and noodle maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process in just 15 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta or noodle.
The unique designed built-in auto-weighing function weighs the flour and indicates the correct amount of liquid automatically, making the whole process easier and more convenient than ever.
The pasta maker comes with 8 shaping discs including Penne, Spaghetti, Fettuccine, Lasagne/dumpling, Angel hair, Thick spaghetti, Tagliatelle and Pappardelle. You can easily bring variety to the table.
After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.
By using different types of flour and adding different ingredients like eggs, herbs or spinach and carrot juice, you can make various types and flavors of pasta or noodle.
Accompanying the machine is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists for 24 different types or flavors of pasta and recipes for over 20 pasta / noodle dishes.
