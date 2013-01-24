Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Food Preparation

    Viva Collection

    Pasta and noodle maker

    HR2371/05
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Fresh, quick pasta the way you like Fresh, quick pasta the way you like Fresh, quick pasta the way you like
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      HR2371/05
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

      Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enable you to prepare fresh pasta and noodle from scratch without spending a lot time and skills. With compact size, it can be easily fit into your kitchen and storage. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

      Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enable you to prepare fresh pasta and noodle from scratch without spending a lot time and skills. With compact size, it can be easily fit into your kitchen and storage. See all benefits

      Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

      Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enable you to prepare fresh pasta and noodle from scratch without spending a lot time and skills. With compact size, it can be easily fit into your kitchen and storage. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

      Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enable you to prepare fresh pasta and noodle from scratch without spending a lot time and skills. With compact size, it can be easily fit into your kitchen and storage. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all pasta-maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Pasta and noodle maker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

        Add ingredients and it automatically does the rest

        • Black
        Automatically kneads dough and extrudes a variety of pastas

        Automatically kneads dough and extrudes a variety of pastas

        The Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker not only enables fast and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding; it also guarantees good texture and taste of the pasta and noodles.

        Compact size

        Compact size

        Seamless and compact design. You can easily keep it on the coutertop or store it in the cabinet without occupying a lot of space.

        Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

        Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

        The detachable components of the Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker can be easily installed, dismantled and cleaned.

        Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power cord

        Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power cord

        The smart built-in storage for shaping discs and power cord allows you to keep your kitchen tidy and neat at all times.

        3 classic pasta types including Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccine

        3 classic pasta types including Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccine

        To create your favorite pasta shapes, simply attach one of the pasta shaping discs to the pasta maker. Along with the machine come 3 default classic shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne and Fettuccine.

        Free recipe book full of inspiring ideas

        Free recipe book full of inspiring ideas

        Accompanying the machine is a recipe book created by culinary experts, providing you with inspiration for fresh homemade and delicious pasta and noodles.

        Make 450 gram of fresh pasta and noodles in just 18 minutes

        Homemade pasta made easier. Now, with the fully automatic Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker, you can make fresh pasta and noodles much more often. Your new pasta maker does all the hard work for you.

        A uniquely designed stirring bar to mix the dough

        The uniquely designed kneading tube is featured with angled multi-pins, the stirring bar ensures the flour and liquid are mixed evenly and thoroughly from every corner in the mixing chamber.

        The long kneading tube makes smooth, bouncy dough

        The long kneading tube guarantees an optimal kneading process, resulting in perfect and bouncy dough.

        Add your favorite ingredients for your own flavors

        By using different types of flour - e.g. whole wheat, durum, spelt - you can make your favorite pasta healthier. You can also add extra flavor by using various vegetable juices such as carrot, beet or spinach.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Cleaning tool
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          3
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Safety lock

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Power
          150  W
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          400 x 230 x 323  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          350 x 135 x 287  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          6,4  kg
          Weight of product
          4.7  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Color of control panel
          black

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips