Philips privacy notice


Last updated on October 1, 2018

Purpose

Privacy Notices inform you as to how we will collect and use your personal data. By using this website, you agree and consent to the terms of this Privacy Notice. If you do not understand, you can contact Philips@Privacy.com.

Introduction

This privacy notice applies to the personal data of consumers that is collected or used by Koninklijke Philips N.V. or its affiliates or subsidiaries (Philips). Philips appreciates the interest you have shown in our company, products and services by visiting our websites, www.philips.com or related communication channels, including, but not limited to, our social media pages and/or channels and blogs (together "Philips pages"). This privacy notice applies to all the personal data that Philips collects when you interact with Philips, such as when you visit our websites, when you use the products or services offered by Philips, when you purchase Philips products or services, when you subscribe to newsletters, when you contact customer support, and when you interact with Philips as a business customer, supplier or business partner, etc.

 

This includes, without limitation, all online and offline collections of all types of personal data. However, some Philips pages collections involve with types of data with special requirements (for example, medical data) and which require a different privacy notice. Whenever and wherever that is the case, Philips will make it clear that the privacy notice concerned is different from this general privacy notice.

 

To create a global approach on the protection of privacy and to allow internal data transfers between Philips companies worldwide, Philips has adopted Binding Corporate Rules called the Philips Privacy Rules. You can find more information on the Philips Privacy Rules on the Philips privacy website (www.philips.com/privacy)

Why we ask you to share your Personal Data


We ask you to share your personal data with us for purposes that include, but are not limited to:

  • Buying Philips products and services online;
  • Activating or registering certain products and services or enhancing functionality;
  • Receiving information about Philips products and services;
  • Participating in Philips online communities, including our social media channels/pages and blogs;
  • Storing your preferences for future interactions and communications from Philips;
  • Helping us to develop products and services and create campaigns that are designed around you, optimize customer services and continuously improve our websites;
  • Helping us to improve products and services, and allowing Philips to keep you informed of, or involve you in the testing of, new products and services;
  • Resolving consumer and/or product and services issues;
  • Receiving personalized messages, special offers and advertisements that are relevant to your personal interests, based on the information you have shared with us and on the information we have collected through cookies or similar techniques regarding your use of the Philips websites/social media/blogs. For more information on how we use cookies, click here;

 

When you deal with Philips on behalf of a business customer, supplier, or business partner, we ask you to provide us with personal data for purposes that include, but are not limited to:

  • Managing customer relationships
  • Facilitating information access
  • Enhancing communications
  • Analyzing and understanding customer interactions
  • Implementing security programs
  • Helping Philips participate in certification programs
  • Answering your questions or the resolution of your product and service requests as well as informing you about the status thereof
  • Presenting you with a satisfaction survey after your question is answered or the request is resolved

We generally process your personal data only for those purposes that we have communicated with you. If we use it for other (closely related) purposes, additional data protection measures will be implemented if required by law.

Type of Personal Data we may collect


When you interact with Philips, for instance by registering at My Philips, purchasing a product or interacting with Philips via our Philips pages, e.g. "like us on Facebook", we may ask for or receive certain data, such as, but not limited to:

  • Your name;
  • Your email address;
  • Your telephone number;
  • Your social media profile;
  • Your gender;
  • Your age;
  • Information about the products and services you have purchased;
  • Your usage of and activities on our Philips pages;
  • Your interests;
  • Other information related to your online behavior; and
  • If you are a Philips’ employee, your Philips Employee ID Number and Philips’ email.

 

Also, depending on the choices you have made regarding your settings on various social media sites, and your settings on our Philips pages, certain personal data may be shared with Philips about your online activities and social media profiles, e.g. interests, marital status, gender, user name, photo, comments you have posted, etc.

 

In addition, we may collect personal data via cookies or similar techniques, including, but not limited to:

  • Your IP address;
  • Your cookie ID;
  • Your web browser;
  • Your location;
  • The web pages you visit on our websites;
  • The advertisements you've viewed or clicked through;

 

When you interact with Philips on behalf of a business customer, supplier or business partner of Philips, we may collect information such as, but not limited to:

  • Your name
  • Your email address
  • Your telephone number
  • Your picture
  • Your IP address
  • Your business address
  • Name and address of the company you work for
  • Personal details that may come up in the scope of the business relationship, e.g. your hobbies, age

Different ways we collect your Personal Data

 

You can share your personal data with Philips in several ways, including, but not limited to:

  • Registering as a member of My Philips;
  • Registering a purchase or service;
  • Your communications with Philips. These can be product- or service-related, and may include the contents of your questions to us, or requests that you addressed to us;
  • Communicating with one of our Philips Customer Care representatives (which may include third parties located in Canada or elsewhere in the world) by email, phone or in writing;
  • Ordering a product or service;
  • Participating in a promotion, game or competition;
  • Participating in a social media activity related to a Philips promotion, e.g. clicking "like" or "share";
  • Asking to receive messages on your mobile phone/device;
  • Subscribing to a Philips newsletter;
  • Sending us a completed reply card, included with your Philips product;
  • Voluntarily participating in product testing or surveys;
  • Social sign-on, e.g. using your Facebook or LinkedIn credentials to create an account or log on;
  • When using Philips connected products/services and/or apps, you may be asked whether you wish to share data with Philips, e.g. sharing your usage data or your location data;
  • Cookies placed on your computer or mobile device when you visit our websites;
  • Social Listening: Philips may search the Internet for relevant and publicly available content and use it to improve its products or services, resolve consumer issues and provide targeted marketing.

 

When you interact with Philips as a business customer, supplier or business partner:

  • Registering purchases
  • Provisions of services with Philips
  • Communications with Philips
  • Developing partnerships
  • When accessing Philips facilities or systems
  • Participating in fairs, events or promotions
  • Voluntarily participating in testing or surveys
  • Call recording: Philips may record your phone calls with us for training, quality improvement and compliance reasons

 

Personal data may also reach us when we purchase another company of which you are a customer. If you do not want Philips to use your personal data that has not been provided by you, you may let us know at any time by contacting us at the Philips privacy website (www.philips.com/privacy).

Sharing your Personal Data with others

We may share your personal data with service providers, business partners and other third parties, in accordance with applicable law.

 

For example, Philips may sell you a product or offer you a service in a joint marketing effort with another company (business partner). The agreements with these business partners will limit the purposes for which your personal data can be used and disclosed, and will require your personal data to be adequately safeguarded. We will let you know that such a relationship exists and who these companies are prior to processing your data for such joint marketing efforts.

 

Philips may also disclose your data to other companies such as IT and communications service providers, testing companies, data management support partners and other parties bearing a necessary relationship for Philips to provide its services.

 

When you interact with Philips as a business customer, supplier or business partner, Philips may disclose personal data available in reports and other materials provided by you and/or your company pursuant to an engagement with another business partner and/or a supplier.

 

If we are required by law to obtain your consent, or otherwise believe that your consent is appropriate in the circumstances, we will obtain your consent before we share your personal data. We may do this by noting that the use of this website constitutes your consent to the processing of your personal data.

 

Personal Data may be transferred out of and external to your geographic region, including possible transfers to the Netherlands, United States, European Union or the United Kingdom. If your personal data is transferred outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your Privacy Rights and provide a comparable level of protection to your current geographic region’s legal requirements. Please note that your use of this website will serve as your consent for this transfer.

 

Philips will disclose personal data only in conformance with this privacy notice and/or when required by law.

 

From time to time, Philips may sell a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business to the purchasing company.

Your rights

Once you have provided us with your personal data, you have reasonable access to that information so that you can update, modify or, if legally possible, delete it. For this purpose, we refer you to the Philips privacy website (www.philips.com/privacy) where you can exercise your rights. On this website you can also pose other privacy questions or file your privacy complaints.

 

You can also delete or change the privacy settings of your My Philips account by logging in to your account and accessing your "personal settings".

 

You will also be provided with an opt-out opportunity in our commercial messages to you.

 

We encourage you to keep your personal settings and personal data complete and current.

Your choices

We want to know you better so that we can serve you better while at the same time respecting your choices about how we use your personal data.

 

Your personal data may be transferred from your home country to other Philips companies in different locations around the world, which may communicate with you about Philips products, services or special offers that you may be interested in. If local law requires it, we will ask for prior consent to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region.

 

If you do not want us to send you personalized offers or information, you can let us know by ticking the appropriate box on the registration form or reply card, or by selecting "opt-out" on emails you receive.

 

Where local law requires it, we will ask you to "opt-in" or affirmatively consent to the processing of your personal data. For example, where local law so requires, we will only send you newsletters if you have subscribed to them. Similarly, where local law so requires, we will ask you to "opt-in" before using sophisticated profiling techniques.

 

Because Philips sells thousands of products and services in hundreds of countries, you may have previously provided us with your personal data through reply cards, via our call centers or in some other manner. Your decision not to register now will not affect the personal data you have already provided to Philips. Of course, you will always have the option to unsubscribe from any targeted communication from Philips or change your personal profile information as described under "Your Rights".

Do Not Track Signals

Philips takes privacy and security very seriously, and strives to put our website users first in all aspects of our business. Philips utilizes cookies to help you to get the most out of the Philips pages.

 

Please be aware that Philips currently does not make use of a technical solution that would enable us to respond to your browser's Do Not Track signals. In order to manage your cookie preferences, however, you may alter the cookie settings in your browser settings at any time. You may accept all, or certain, cookies. If you do disable our cookies in your browser settings, you may find that certain sections of our website(s) will not work. For example, you may have difficulties logging in or making online purchases.

 

You can find further information on how to alter your cookie settings for the browser that you use from the following list:

 

https://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/technologies/managing/

http://support.mozilla.com/en-GB/kb/Cookies#w_cookie-settings

http://windows.microsoft.com/en-GB/windows-vista/Block-or-allow-cookies

http://www.apple.com/safari/features.html#security

 

On the Philips pages, Flash cookies are also used. Flash cookies may be removed by managing your Flash Player settings. Depending on the version of Internet Explorer (or other browser) and media player you use, you may be able to manage Flash cookies with your browser. You may manage Flash Cookies by visiting the Adobe website. Please be aware that restricting the use of Flash Cookies may affect the features available to you.

Social media

When you participate in various social media forums like Facebook, Twitter, Yammer, Pinterest, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc., you should be familiar with and understand the tools provided by those sites that allow you to make choices about how you share the personal data in your social media profile(s).

 

Philips is bound by the privacy practices or policies of these third parties, as well as our own Social Media House rules and this privacy notice, so we encourage you to read the applicable privacy notices, terms of use and related information about how your personal data is used in these social media environments.

 

Also, depending on the choices you have made regarding your settings on various social media sites (and/or in combination with your settings on the Philips pages), certain personal data may be shared with Philips about your online activities and social media profiles, e.g. interests, marital status, gender, user name, photos, comments and content you have posted/shared, etc.

Linking to other websites

During your online journey across Philips websites, you may encounter links to other websites for your convenience and information. These websites may operate independently from Philips, and may have their own privacy notices, statements or policies. We strongly suggest that you review them to understand how your personal data may be processed in connection with those sites, as we are not responsible for the content of non-Philips-owned or managed sites, or the use or privacy practices of those sites.

Cloud

Philips may store your personal data in a cloud. This means that your personal data may be processed on behalf of Philips by a cloud service provider and could be stored in different locations around the world. Philips makes use of organizational and contractual measures to protect your personal data and to impose similar but in no way less restrictive requirements on our cloud services providers, including requirements that your personal data be processed exclusively for the purposes mentioned above.

How we protect your personal data

We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the personal data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your personal data. For example, we implement access controls, use firewalls and secure servers, and we encrypt certain types of data, such as financial information and other sensitive data.

Special information for parents

While Philips websites are not generally targeted at children under the age of 16, it is Philips' policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before children's information is collected, used or disclosed.

Philips strongly recommends that parents take an active role in supervising the online activities of their children. If you believe we have collected personal data from a person who is under the age of 16, please contact us at the Philips privacy website (www.philips.com/privacy).

Changes to this privacy notice

The services that Philips provides are always evolving and the form and nature of the services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this privacy notice from time to time and will post any material revisions on our websites.

 

We will post a prominent notice on our privacy notice page to notify you of any significant changes to this privacy notice, and will indicate at the top of the notice when it was most recently updated. We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version.

 

The new privacy notice will be effective upon posting. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stopping using the Philips pages. By continuing to access or make use of our services after the changes become effective, you agree to be bound by the revised privacy notice.

How to contact us

Contact us at the Philips privacy website (https://www.philips.com/c-e/questions-and-feedback.html.)