We may share your personal data with service providers, business partners and other third parties, in accordance with applicable law.

For example, Philips may sell you a product or offer you a service in a joint marketing effort with another company (business partner). The agreements with these business partners will limit the purposes for which your personal data can be used and disclosed, and will require your personal data to be adequately safeguarded. We will let you know that such a relationship exists and who these companies are prior to processing your data for such joint marketing efforts.

Philips may also disclose your data to other companies such as IT and communications service providers, testing companies, data management support partners and other parties bearing a necessary relationship for Philips to provide its services.

When you interact with Philips as a business customer, supplier or business partner, Philips may disclose personal data available in reports and other materials provided by you and/or your company pursuant to an engagement with another business partner and/or a supplier.

If we are required by law to obtain your consent, or otherwise believe that your consent is appropriate in the circumstances, we will obtain your consent before we share your personal data. We may do this by noting that the use of this website constitutes your consent to the processing of your personal data.

Personal Data may be transferred out of and external to your geographic region, including possible transfers to the Netherlands, United States, European Union or the United Kingdom. If your personal data is transferred outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your Privacy Rights and provide a comparable level of protection to your current geographic region’s legal requirements. Please note that your use of this website will serve as your consent for this transfer.

Philips will disclose personal data only in conformance with this privacy notice and/or when required by law.

From time to time, Philips may sell a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business to the purchasing company.