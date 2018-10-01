This privacy notice applies to the personal data of consumers that is collected or used by Koninklijke Philips N.V. or its affiliates or subsidiaries (Philips). Philips appreciates the interest you have shown in our company, products and services by visiting our websites, www.philips.com or related communication channels, including, but not limited to, our social media pages and/or channels and blogs (together "Philips pages"). This privacy notice applies to all the personal data that Philips collects when you interact with Philips, such as when you visit our websites, when you use the products or services offered by Philips, when you purchase Philips products or services, when you subscribe to newsletters, when you contact customer support, and when you interact with Philips as a business customer, supplier or business partner, etc.
This includes, without limitation, all online and offline collections of all types of personal data. However, some Philips pages collections involve with types of data with special requirements (for example, medical data) and which require a different privacy notice. Whenever and wherever that is the case, Philips will make it clear that the privacy notice concerned is different from this general privacy notice.
To create a global approach on the protection of privacy and to allow internal data transfers between Philips companies worldwide, Philips has adopted Binding Corporate Rules called the Philips Privacy Rules. You can find more information on the Philips Privacy Rules on the Philips privacy website (www.philips.com/privacy)
We ask you to share your personal data with us for purposes that include, but are not limited to:
When you deal with Philips on behalf of a business customer, supplier, or business partner, we ask you to provide us with personal data for purposes that include, but are not limited to:
We generally process your personal data only for those purposes that we have communicated with you. If we use it for other (closely related) purposes, additional data protection measures will be implemented if required by law.
When you interact with Philips, for instance by registering at My Philips, purchasing a product or interacting with Philips via our Philips pages, e.g. "like us on Facebook", we may ask for or receive certain data, such as, but not limited to:
Also, depending on the choices you have made regarding your settings on various social media sites, and your settings on our Philips pages, certain personal data may be shared with Philips about your online activities and social media profiles, e.g. interests, marital status, gender, user name, photo, comments you have posted, etc.
In addition, we may collect personal data via cookies or similar techniques, including, but not limited to:
When you interact with Philips on behalf of a business customer, supplier or business partner of Philips, we may collect information such as, but not limited to:
You can share your personal data with Philips in several ways, including, but not limited to:
When you interact with Philips as a business customer, supplier or business partner:
Personal data may also reach us when we purchase another company of which you are a customer. If you do not want Philips to use your personal data that has not been provided by you, you may let us know at any time by contacting us at the Philips privacy website (www.philips.com/privacy).
We may share your personal data with service providers, business partners and other third parties, in accordance with applicable law.
For example, Philips may sell you a product or offer you a service in a joint marketing effort with another company (business partner). The agreements with these business partners will limit the purposes for which your personal data can be used and disclosed, and will require your personal data to be adequately safeguarded. We will let you know that such a relationship exists and who these companies are prior to processing your data for such joint marketing efforts.
Philips may also disclose your data to other companies such as IT and communications service providers, testing companies, data management support partners and other parties bearing a necessary relationship for Philips to provide its services.
When you interact with Philips as a business customer, supplier or business partner, Philips may disclose personal data available in reports and other materials provided by you and/or your company pursuant to an engagement with another business partner and/or a supplier.
If we are required by law to obtain your consent, or otherwise believe that your consent is appropriate in the circumstances, we will obtain your consent before we share your personal data. We may do this by noting that the use of this website constitutes your consent to the processing of your personal data.
Personal Data may be transferred out of and external to your geographic region, including possible transfers to the Netherlands, United States, European Union or the United Kingdom. If your personal data is transferred outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your Privacy Rights and provide a comparable level of protection to your current geographic region’s legal requirements. Please note that your use of this website will serve as your consent for this transfer.
Philips will disclose personal data only in conformance with this privacy notice and/or when required by law.
From time to time, Philips may sell a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business to the purchasing company.
Once you have provided us with your personal data, you have reasonable access to that information so that you can update, modify or, if legally possible, delete it. For this purpose, we refer you to the Philips privacy website (www.philips.com/privacy) where you can exercise your rights. On this website you can also pose other privacy questions or file your privacy complaints.
You can also delete or change the privacy settings of your My Philips account by logging in to your account and accessing your "personal settings".
You will also be provided with an opt-out opportunity in our commercial messages to you.
We encourage you to keep your personal settings and personal data complete and current.
We want to know you better so that we can serve you better while at the same time respecting your choices about how we use your personal data.
Your personal data may be transferred from your home country to other Philips companies in different locations around the world, which may communicate with you about Philips products, services or special offers that you may be interested in. If local law requires it, we will ask for prior consent to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region.
If you do not want us to send you personalized offers or information, you can let us know by ticking the appropriate box on the registration form or reply card, or by selecting "opt-out" on emails you receive.
Where local law requires it, we will ask you to "opt-in" or affirmatively consent to the processing of your personal data. For example, where local law so requires, we will only send you newsletters if you have subscribed to them. Similarly, where local law so requires, we will ask you to "opt-in" before using sophisticated profiling techniques.
Because Philips sells thousands of products and services in hundreds of countries, you may have previously provided us with your personal data through reply cards, via our call centers or in some other manner. Your decision not to register now will not affect the personal data you have already provided to Philips. Of course, you will always have the option to unsubscribe from any targeted communication from Philips or change your personal profile information as described under "Your Rights".
Philips takes privacy and security very seriously, and strives to put our website users first in all aspects of our business. Philips utilizes cookies to help you to get the most out of the Philips pages.
Please be aware that Philips currently does not make use of a technical solution that would enable us to respond to your browser's Do Not Track signals. In order to manage your cookie preferences, however, you may alter the cookie settings in your browser settings at any time. You may accept all, or certain, cookies. If you do disable our cookies in your browser settings, you may find that certain sections of our website(s) will not work. For example, you may have difficulties logging in or making online purchases.
You can find further information on how to alter your cookie settings for the browser that you use from the following list:
https://www.google.com/intl/en/policies/technologies/managing/
http://support.mozilla.com/en-GB/kb/Cookies#w_cookie-settings
http://windows.microsoft.com/en-GB/windows-vista/Block-or-allow-cookies
http://www.apple.com/safari/features.html#security
On the Philips pages, Flash cookies are also used. Flash cookies may be removed by managing your Flash Player settings. Depending on the version of Internet Explorer (or other browser) and media player you use, you may be able to manage Flash cookies with your browser. You may manage Flash Cookies by visiting the Adobe website. Please be aware that restricting the use of Flash Cookies may affect the features available to you.
When you participate in various social media forums like Facebook, Twitter, Yammer, Pinterest, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc., you should be familiar with and understand the tools provided by those sites that allow you to make choices about how you share the personal data in your social media profile(s).
Philips is bound by the privacy practices or policies of these third parties, as well as our own Social Media House rules and this privacy notice, so we encourage you to read the applicable privacy notices, terms of use and related information about how your personal data is used in these social media environments.
Also, depending on the choices you have made regarding your settings on various social media sites (and/or in combination with your settings on the Philips pages), certain personal data may be shared with Philips about your online activities and social media profiles, e.g. interests, marital status, gender, user name, photos, comments and content you have posted/shared, etc.
While Philips websites are not generally targeted at children under the age of 16, it is Philips' policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before children's information is collected, used or disclosed.
Philips strongly recommends that parents take an active role in supervising the online activities of their children. If you believe we have collected personal data from a person who is under the age of 16, please contact us at the Philips privacy website (www.philips.com/privacy).
The services that Philips provides are always evolving and the form and nature of the services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this privacy notice from time to time and will post any material revisions on our websites.
We will post a prominent notice on our privacy notice page to notify you of any significant changes to this privacy notice, and will indicate at the top of the notice when it was most recently updated. We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version.
The new privacy notice will be effective upon posting. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stopping using the Philips pages. By continuing to access or make use of our services after the changes become effective, you agree to be bound by the revised privacy notice.