2 year warranty
Discontinued
Grill Master kit
1x grill bottom
6x skewers
1x recipe booklet
Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included
You can safely put these Airfryer grilling bottom and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the XXL grill bottom and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill bottom is easy to clean.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Pêzandmão
16/08/2021
Canada
This product is simple and fast
Easy to clean food tastes good I'll recommend to everyone young and older people
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9951/01 Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9951/01 Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit
Kiddo81
20/06/2021
Canada
Verified buyer
XXL Airfyer Grill Master
Have used it for burgers, sausages and pork chops with great success! I’d recommend it.
Pros
Great for fatty meats that you would like the outside seared.
Cons
Had to wait for it to be available well after receiving the Air Fryer…
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9951/01 Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9951/01 Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit