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  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit

Discontinued

Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

HD9951/01

5
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Grill master kit
With this special Philips airfryer grill master kit, you can.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9867/16

Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9654/96

Accessories and tips to master Airfryer grilling

Grill master kit

  • Grill Master kit

  • 1x grill bottom

  • 6x skewers

  • 1x recipe booklet

Booklet to master grilling skills

Booklet to master grilling skills

Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

You can safely put these Airfryer grilling bottom and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

Non-stick grill bottom perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the XXL grill bottom and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill bottom is easy to clean.

Technical Specifications

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Find a spare part or an accessory

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

16/08/2021

Canada

Canada

This product is simple and fast

Easy to clean food tastes good I'll recommend to everyone young and older people

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9951/01 Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9951/01 Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

20/06/2021

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

XXL Airfyer Grill Master

Have used it for burgers, sausages and pork chops with great success! I’d recommend it.

Pros

Great for fatty meats that you would like the outside seared.

Cons

Had to wait for it to be available well after receiving the Air Fryer…

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9951/01 Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9951/01 Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

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