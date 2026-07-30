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How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?

If the instructions below don’t help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request so we may support you obtain a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2-year warranty. 

Depending on your model, you can charge your Philips Sonicare toothbrush differently. Ensure you use the original charger that came with your toothbrush. Not all Sonicare chargers are compatible with others. The charger might be a USB-A connector that requires a wall adaptor (not included).

Read the following instructions on how to charge your toothbrush. 
  1. Plug the charger into an outlet.
  2. Place the toothbrush handle on the charger.
  3. The battery indicator will start flashing* to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when fully charged, which may take up to 24 hours. 
You may leave your toothbrush on a plugged-in charger between brushing as this will not affect the battery lifespan. 

*Note: DailyClean 1100 does not have a battery indicator light.
 

Sonicare Standard Charger

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6602/11 , HX6502/03 , HX6502/23 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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