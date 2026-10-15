2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9923/41, HX9923/21, HX9923/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Do I need an Alexa device to reorder replacement brush heads for my Sonicare?
How do I reorder Sonicare replacement brush heads with Alexa?
How do I disable the Sonicare brush head reordering service?
Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App / Sonicare for Kids App?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How do I brush my teeth using the Sonicare app?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?