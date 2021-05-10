Your Sonicare toothbrush will track the wear of your smart brush head, using the BrushSync technology.



The BrushSync feature measures:



- The overall pressure you apply while brushing

- The total time you have brushed with your brush head



The handle will let you know once your brush head is no longer effective and it is time to replace it. The handle’s replacement reminder will blink amber and you will hear a series of beeps and tones.

Note: your toothbrush comes with this feature already activated.