2 year warranty
This product
i9000 Prestige
Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
$ 299.99
Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
$ 24.99
SH91
Replacement shaving heads
$ 79.99
$ 299.99
$ 299.99
Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology
Dual SteelPrecision Blades
360° Precision Flexing Head
Hydro SkinGlide Coating
5 Years Warranty****
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
4.5
of 5
545
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Mikkkaa
30/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Great shaver
Great shaver, it has improved a lot over the last models, and I got a great deal in Amazon
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-06-07
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-06-07
Nolan B
04/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Incredible shaver
Gives an incredible shave - as good or better than razors. Easy to use tech and simple to clean. Highly recommend!
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-01
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-01
bvk120
24/06/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
great features great shave
A friend recommended i and after comparing different models I opted for this one. quickest and best shave I have had with an electric shaver.
Pros
great features great shave results. good price
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2026-05-14
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
vs. predecessor
vs. coating with no beads
vs. water in cartridge
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase