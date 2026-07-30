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  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
  • Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

i9000 PrestigeWet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

XP9201/20

4.5
| (545) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort
Philips i9000 Prestige, with Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system and 360° Precision Flexing compact head cuts hair at 0.00mm skin-level, even on dense beard. Powered by AI, SkinIQ senses, guides and adapts for intelligent skin comfort.
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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

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This product

i9000 Prestige Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

i9000 Prestige
Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

$ 299.99

  • Quick Clean Pod Cartridge

    $ 24.99

  • SH91

    SH91
    Replacement shaving heads

    $ 79.99

$ 299.99

$ 299.99

with SkinIQ Technology

Long-lasting close shave, intelligent skin comfort

  • Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology

  • Dual SteelPrecision Blades

  • 360° Precision Flexing Head

  • Hydro SkinGlide Coating

  • 5 Years Warranty****

Up to 0.00mm skin-level close shave, long-lasting result

Up to 0.00mm skin-level close shave, long-lasting result

Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00mm skin-level, without cutting skin for long-lasting closeness.

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Precision, even in hardest-to-shave areas

Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Efficient in every pass, even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard

Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

545

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

30/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great shaver

Great shaver, it has improved a lot over the last models, and I got a great deal in Amazon

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-06-07

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-06-07

04/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Incredible shaver

Gives an incredible shave - as good or better than razors. Easy to use tech and simple to clean. Highly recommend!

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-01

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-01

24/06/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

great features great shave

A friend recommended i and after comparing different models I opted for this one. quickest and best shave I have had with an electric shaver.

Pros

great features great shave results. good price

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for i9000 Prestige XP9201/20 Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2026-05-14

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. vs. predecessor

  2. vs. coating with no beads

  3. vs. water in cartridge

  4. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase