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2 year warranty

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i9000 Prestige Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

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i9000 PrestigeWet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

XP9201/20

i9000 Prestige Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ

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  • How to Get Started with Your Philips i9000 Shaver | Setup & First Use Guide
    How to Get Started with Your Philips i9000 Shaver | Setup & First Use Guide
  • How to Use the Philips i9000 Shaver | Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Use the Philips i9000 Shaver | Step-by-Step Guide
  • How to Replace the Shaving Heads on Your Philips i9000 Shaver
    How to Replace the Shaving Heads on Your Philips i9000 Shaver
  • How to Clean the Philips i9000 Shaver | Cleaning & Maintenance Guide
    How to Clean the Philips i9000 Shaver | Cleaning & Maintenance Guide

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Manuals & Documentation

Data Act Document - English

  • PDF file, 316.8 kB
  • 16 September 2025

User Manual

  • PDF file, 6.2 MB
  • 4 June 2025

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