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2 year warranty
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Face Shavers
All series
i9000 Prestige Wet&Dry Electric Shaver with SkinIQ
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XP9201/20
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User Manual
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Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?
SH91Replacement shaving heads
Quick Clean Pod Cartridge
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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