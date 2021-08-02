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  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
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  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
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  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

regular

Bodygroom Series 5000Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG5020/15

4.3
| (287) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt
The Series 5000 is designed to power through hair without compromise on skin comfort, even in hard-to-reach areas like the back. Use the skin friendly shaver with countour following 2D technology or trim with the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.
See all benefits
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

2D contour following with skin protect technology

Complete body grooming, safe even below the belt

  • 3 click-on combs, 3-5-7 mm

  • Contour following 2D shaver

  • 60 min cordless use, 1h charge

  • Back reach attachment

Full body grooming in one product

Full body grooming in one product

Now you can confidently groom everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body groomer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

Grooming those hard-to-get places with back attachment

Grooming those hard-to-get places with back attachment

Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.

Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

Shaving with safety and comfort on your delicate skin

The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

287

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

02/08/2021

Canada

Canada

Convenient to use

Very convenient to use Nice handling features Easy to charge

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

03/07/2021

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Love this product!

This Bodygroom 5000 is the best grooming tool I have ever purchased. I have used it several times without needing to recharge yet! The back attachment is great for hard to reach places, but the the thing I love most about it is the absolutely pain free hair removal. No pulling or burning. Pain free! Thank you Philips!!!

Pros

Useful. Long lasting charge. Totally pain free hair removal.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

21/01/2021

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Shaves clean and easy!

Easy to use and no burns or cuts, even down there!!

Pros

easy use, long lasting battery.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 