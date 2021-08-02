2 year warranty
3 click-on combs, 3-5-7 mm
Contour following 2D shaver
60 min cordless use, 1h charge
Back reach attachment
Now you can confidently groom everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body groomer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
Conveniently remove back hair. This attachment has been specially designed for convenient back grooming.
The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks while shaving.
4.3
of 5
287
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Mesii
02/08/2021
Canada
Convenient to use
Very convenient to use Nice handling features Easy to charge
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Dango789
03/07/2021
Canada
Verified buyer
Love this product!
This Bodygroom 5000 is the best grooming tool I have ever purchased. I have used it several times without needing to recharge yet! The back attachment is great for hard to reach places, but the the thing I love most about it is the absolutely pain free hair removal. No pulling or burning. Pain free! Thank you Philips!!!
Pros
Useful. Long lasting charge. Totally pain free hair removal.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Smooth ;)
21/01/2021
Canada
Verified buyer
Shaves clean and easy!
Easy to use and no burns or cuts, even down there!!
Pros
easy use, long lasting battery.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 5000 BG5020/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.