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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
BODY groomers
All series
Bodygroom Series 5000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Support
BG5020/15
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Data Act Document - English
UK Declaration of Conformity
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
Shaving heads cleaning spray
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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