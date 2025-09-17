ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
  • Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt

regular

Bodygroom Series 7000Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG7025/15

4.1
| (65) Reviews

1 award

Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt
The Series 7000 with it's unique double grooming heads and advanced safety technology let's you confidently switch between shaving & trimming. Precise results with the contour following 4D shaver and 5-length trimmer, anywhere on your body.
See all benefits
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

4D contour following and advanced skin protection

Precise body grooming, safe even below the belt

  • 5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)

  • Contour following 2D shaver

  • 61 min cordless use / 1h charge

  • Back reach attachment

  • Up to 5 years Warranty

Dedicated trim & shave heads in one integrated design

Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere below the neck with just one tool. Use the Philips Bodygroom 7000 full body trimmer and shaver to trim with one single attachment for an even result on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.

Close and comfortable body shave with 4D contour following

Close and comfortable body shave with 4D contour following

Thanks to the 4 directional pivoting head, this adjustable body shaver adapts to every contour of your body giving your our closest shave yet.

Control hair length with integrated, adjustable trimmer

Control hair length with integrated, adjustable trimmer

The integrated trimmer with adjustable comb is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. Achieve a natural look or closer result thanks to a 5 length adjustable comb with trim lengths ranging from 3mm to 11mm.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-3620246

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

65

Reviews

17/09/2025

Canada

Canada

Great for Women Too!

This is the 3rd men's shaver/trimmer I've tried as a woman. I have sensitive skin and always get razor burn. I tried the Philips One Blade (still got razor burn and it felt like the blade wouldn't last long) and the Manscaped Lawnmower 4.0 (without the guard it still wouldn't cut a few days worth of growth). The Philips Bodygroomer 7000 works well for me. When I first used it, I went slow and noticed it missed a lot of hair. Then I realized it worked a lot better when shaving fast like you are spreading icing on a cake. I didn't get razor burn and it's smooth (not as smooth as a razor but the trade off is worth it for me). I don't feel any stubble; it's just due to electric shavers not exfoliating the skin like a razor would. This is normal and expected. There's no hair visible at all. I definitely recommend it.

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

05/07/2025

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Light weight in baggage

We picked it up at Best Buyer when we saw it on sale. My husband likes body trimmer part and use it for weekly. It cuts very smoothly. At least no razor burn. He hasn't tried the trimmer in the shower yet

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

25/11/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Does the job - well

Like the split between trimmer and shaver - works well. Trim First than shave. Seems high quality - holds a charge well and have used in the shower.

Pros

Trims and shaves - waterproof - works well- high quality

Cons

Trimmer only goes down to #3

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.