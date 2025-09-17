2 year warranty
BG7025/15
5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)
Contour following 2D shaver
61 min cordless use / 1h charge
Back reach attachment
Up to 5 years Warranty
Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere below the neck with just one tool. Use the Philips Bodygroom 7000 full body trimmer and shaver to trim with one single attachment for an even result on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
Thanks to the 4 directional pivoting head, this adjustable body shaver adapts to every contour of your body giving your our closest shave yet.
The integrated trimmer with adjustable comb is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. Achieve a natural look or closer result thanks to a 5 length adjustable comb with trim lengths ranging from 3mm to 11mm.
Awards
4.1
of 5
65
Reviews
Jessiejanski
17/09/2025
Canada
Great for Women Too!
This is the 3rd men's shaver/trimmer I've tried as a woman. I have sensitive skin and always get razor burn. I tried the Philips One Blade (still got razor burn and it felt like the blade wouldn't last long) and the Manscaped Lawnmower 4.0 (without the guard it still wouldn't cut a few days worth of growth). The Philips Bodygroomer 7000 works well for me. When I first used it, I went slow and noticed it missed a lot of hair. Then I realized it worked a lot better when shaving fast like you are spreading icing on a cake. I didn't get razor burn and it's smooth (not as smooth as a razor but the trade off is worth it for me). I don't feel any stubble; it's just due to electric shavers not exfoliating the skin like a razor would. This is normal and expected. There's no hair visible at all. I definitely recommend it.
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
310 Lindsay
05/07/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
Light weight in baggage
We picked it up at Best Buyer when we saw it on sale. My husband likes body trimmer part and use it for weekly. It cuts very smoothly. At least no razor burn. He hasn't tried the trimmer in the shower yet
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
F15 pilot
25/11/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Does the job - well
Like the split between trimmer and shaver - works well. Trim First than shave. Seems high quality - holds a charge well and have used in the shower.
Pros
Trims and shaves - waterproof - works well- high quality
Cons
Trimmer only goes down to #3
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom Series 7000 BG7025/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.