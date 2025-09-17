This shaver is great and the price is excellent for the job it does. You can shave your whole body with this without cutting yourself and it gives you a smooth shave so no need to finish off with a razor. I did experience a few nicks though when shaving my private areas but very minor. Just be careful when your going up and down on your penis area towards your testicles. If you hold the area properly then you won't get nicked. But that's the only part where I got nicked. Shaving my balls and groin were fine and outside of my pens was fine as well. My legs always get shaved smooth and arm area as well with no cuts. Overall this shaver does the job and is excellent quality. It's water proof as well so I just bring it in the shower with me which makes it easier to shave and then rinse off. Even with the few nicks I gotten there nothing like a razor nick and heal very fast. I highly recommend this shaver to take care of all your manscaping needs and women would benefit from this shaver as well. The price is right also for the quality so definitely grab it.