Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
BODY groomers
All series
Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Support
BG7025/15
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
UK Declaration of Conformity
User Manual
All (11)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Can I use my Philips Body Groomer without a comb?
Which areas can I use my Philips body groomer on?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use my Philips hair removal product?
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you