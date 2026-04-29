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Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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Bodygroom Series 7000Showerproof groin and body trimmer

BG7025/15

Bodygroom Series 7000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 44 kB
  • 26 February 2026

User Manual

  • PDF file, 679.3 kB
  • 7 December 2023

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