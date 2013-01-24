Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Toddler sippy cups

    Philips Avent

    Spout Cup

    SCF751/30
    Avent
      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      SCF751/30
      My Little Sippy Cup

      My Little Sippy Cup

The Philips AVENT new BPA free sippy cup features a soft silicone spout that ensures leakfree drinking. Together with soft touch handles, your toddler can learn to drink independently. Easy for your child, convenient for you.

      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      My Little Sippy Cup

      My Little Sippy Cup

      Philips Avent Spout Cup

      My Little Sippy Cup

        My Little Sippy Cup

        Easy transition from bottle to cup

        • My Little Sippy Cup
        • 7oz/200ml
        • 6m+
        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

        All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Angled spout mitigates head tilting

        Angled spout mitigates head tilting

        The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

        Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

        Soft touch trainer handles for little hands

        Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This cup is made from BPA free material

        This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

        Hygienic cap to keep cup clean on-the-go

        Whether at home or on-the-go, the protective hygiene cap always keeps the spout clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Cup (200ml/ 7oz)
          1  pcs
          Handle
          1  pcs
          Snap-on hygienic cap
          1  pcs
          Silicone spout
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          6 months+

        • Country of origin

          Indonesia
          Yes

        • Material

          Spout cup
          • Polypropylene
          • Silicone

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          178 x 125 x 90  mm
          No. of F-boxes in A-box
          6  pcs
          Product weight
          0.1  kg

        • Accessories

          Replacement part
          Replacement spout SCF252

