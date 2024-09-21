2 year warranty
Trim, edge and shave
2 x 360 Blade
Recyclable paper-based packaging**
Blade lasts up to 4 months*
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with all OneBlade products: OneBlade (QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27XX, QP28XX), OneBlade Pro (QP6504, QP653x, QP654x, QP665x).
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.
4.4
of 5
1198
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
BrianxXx7
21/09/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Happy
Very happy with this product so far. It gets the job done.
Pros
Very easy to use
Cons
No cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face
MNC1
17/01/2022
Canada
Verified buyer
Excellent
This product is easy to use, almost impossible to cut yourself, and if you follow the easy instructions, it gives a very close shave -- wet or dry.
Pros
Use wet or dry with equal results
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
ABCD666
22/06/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Does it's intended job very well
The different size blades make it very easy to trim beard and eyebrows to desired length. Works very well. Blade stays sharp a long time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
Where facilities exist