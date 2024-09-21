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  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

OneBlade360 Replacement blade

QP420/50

4.4
| (1198) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard-to-reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.
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Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Compatible products
OneBlade 360

OneBlade 360
Face + Body

QP2834/23

OneBlade 360

OneBlade 360
Face + Body

QP2834/20

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly

  • Trim, edge and shave

  • 2 x 360 Blade

  • Recyclable paper-based packaging**

  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

Fits with all OneBlade handles

Fits with all OneBlade handles

Fits with all OneBlade products: OneBlade (QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27XX, QP28XX), OneBlade Pro (QP6504, QP653x, QP654x, QP665x).

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

1198

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

21/09/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Happy

Very happy with this product so far. It gets the job done.

Pros

Very easy to use

Cons

No cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2724/21 Face

17/01/2022

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Excellent

This product is easy to use, almost impossible to cut yourself, and if you follow the easy instructions, it gives a very close shave -- wet or dry.

Pros

Use wet or dry with equal results

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

22/06/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Does it's intended job very well

The different size blades make it very easy to trim beard and eyebrows to desired length. Works very well. Blade stays sharp a long time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP2520/20 OneBlade

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

  2. Where facilities exist