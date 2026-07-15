2 year warranty
QP1924/20
Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
1 x SkinProtect blade
1 x Trimming comb
100% waterproof
Rechargeable, wet or dry use
The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.
Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.
Want to leave a little hair? Trim away your intimate and armpit hair anyway you want. Just click on the attachable 3mm trimming comb.
4.3
of 5
125
Reviews
EWREISING
15/07/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Great Personal Grooming Tool
This is an excellent personal body grooming tool that is easy to use. Highly recommend this product.
Pros
Rechargeable, light, easy to use.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/20 Intimate
Date of Use 2026-06-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/20 Intimate
Date of Use 2026-06-03
Wooooooop
29/03/2025
Canada
This is a godsend.
Oh my god buy it. Buy the razor. As a large individual with a cooch, shaving took me FOREVER and would leave me with the worst razorbumps. I avoided shaving for this reason, i knew i needed something new. Tried nair too, didn’t care for that. I bought this today and oh my god. The best experience i have ever had shaving. Its so good. It doesn’t cut you, its easy to use & it gets a perfect shave. I am SO GLAD I BOUGHT THIS IF YOU STRUGGLE W SHAVING JUST DO IT! JUST GET IT! SO WORTH IT. So much easier than whatever razor you use now. Never going to put off shaving again with this razor.
Pros
Easy, quick, convenient, gets you smooth, doesn’t hurt you.
Cons
No cons.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/20 Intimate
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/20 Intimate
Jerry Diesel
05/07/2026
US
Good quality, no nicks, no razor burn, easy to use
When I first tried to shave my “jungle” I used a razor that gave me severe razor burn due to my lack of experience. When I tried this product I didn’t even have to think about anything, it’s just as simple as the directions say it is.
Pros
Very good at its job.
Cons
Proprietary charger, cmon it’s 2026 all products should be usb-c to usb-c.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/70 Intimate
Date of Use 2026-07-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/70 Intimate
Date of Use 2026-07-04
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.