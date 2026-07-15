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  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

OneBladeIntimate

QP1924/20

4.3
| (125) Reviews
Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
From armpits to intimate area, OneBlade Intimate is designed to protect your sensitive skin. The unique skin protector gives an extra layer of protection from nicks, cuts & razor burn. Want to leave a little hair? Click on the trimming comb!
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Shave and trim with extra skin protection

Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave

  • 1 x SkinProtect blade

  • 1 x Trimming comb

  • 100% waterproof

  • Rechargeable, wet or dry use

Protects your sensitive areas

Protects your sensitive areas

The SkinProtect blade gives an extra layer of protection from skin irritation for sensitive armpit and intimate skin.

Bi-directional shave & trim, 100% waterproof, USB-A charging

Bi-directional shave & trim, 100% waterproof, USB-A charging

Now our famous OneBlade technology is ready for your armpits and those intimate regions down below no matter how long you've let things grow. While the quick cutter mows through all that hair at a speed of 100x per second, the rounded edges and bridge of the skin protector and rounded tips protect your skin under there and down below.

Attachable 3mm comb to easily trim the hair

Attachable 3mm comb to easily trim the hair

Want to leave a little hair? Trim away your intimate and armpit hair anyway you want. Just click on the attachable 3mm trimming comb.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

125

Reviews

15/07/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great Personal Grooming Tool

This is an excellent personal body grooming tool that is easy to use. Highly recommend this product.

Pros

Rechargeable, light, easy to use.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/20 Intimate

Date of Use 2026-06-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/20 Intimate

Date of Use 2026-06-03

29/03/2025

Canada

Canada

This is a godsend.

Oh my god buy it. Buy the razor. As a large individual with a cooch, shaving took me FOREVER and would leave me with the worst razorbumps. I avoided shaving for this reason, i knew i needed something new. Tried nair too, didn’t care for that. I bought this today and oh my god. The best experience i have ever had shaving. Its so good. It doesn’t cut you, its easy to use & it gets a perfect shave. I am SO GLAD I BOUGHT THIS IF YOU STRUGGLE W SHAVING JUST DO IT! JUST GET IT! SO WORTH IT. So much easier than whatever razor you use now. Never going to put off shaving again with this razor.

Pros

Easy, quick, convenient, gets you smooth, doesn’t hurt you.

Cons

No cons.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/20 Intimate

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/20 Intimate

05/07/2026

US

US

Good quality, no nicks, no razor burn, easy to use

When I first tried to shave my “jungle” I used a razor that gave me severe razor burn due to my lack of experience. When I tried this product I didn’t even have to think about anything, it’s just as simple as the directions say it is.

Pros

Very good at its job.

Cons

Proprietary charger, cmon it’s 2026 all products should be usb-c to usb-c.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/70 Intimate

Date of Use 2026-07-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1924/70 Intimate

Date of Use 2026-07-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.