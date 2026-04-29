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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade Intimate
Support
QP1924/20
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UK Declaration of Conformity
User Manual
All (12)
How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?
When should I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade?
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?
Can I use my Philips OneBlade while it is connected to the power outlet?
Can I use any USB plug adapter to charge my Philips OneBlade?
OneBlade1 x SkinProtect Blade
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
My Philips OneBlade is not working
I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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