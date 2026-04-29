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2 year warranty

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All series

OneBlade Intimate

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OneBladeIntimate

QP1924/20

OneBlade Intimate

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 45.2 kB
  • 27 May 2026

User Manual

  • PDF file, 840 kB
  • 16 May 2025

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