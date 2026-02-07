ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

OneBlade Pro 360Face + Body

QP6551/15

4.3
| (122) Reviews
Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*
Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face, and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim edge & shave any length of hair effortlessly*

  • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery

  • 14-length precision comb

  • Wet & Dry use

  • LED digital display

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system a glide coating combined with rounded tips makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

Innovative 360 blade

Innovative 360 blade

The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.*

Trim it down

Trim it down

Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

122

Reviews

07/02/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

A Useful, Usable Tool For Personal Grooming

This lightweight grooming tool is amazing! Shaving for me, especially when taming, trimming or removing my beard, has been a hassle over the years - the trusty old Philips trimmer I have is great, but my new OneBlade means face scaling is now a faster, cleaner job. Way to go, Philips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face + Body

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face + Body

06/09/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Great product, smooth and easy to use

This is a razor that I was looking for buy it for long time, and it's a really good product, easy to use, super smooth 100% recommended

Pros

nice razor, soft and easy to use

Cons

if you are a person to need to shave every day, like me, this will take time and the bear will growth fast, so just in case, if you shave at morning you'll have bear at night

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6541/16 Face + Body

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6541/16 Face + Body

22/09/2023

Canada

Canada

My partner used this

My partner used this and they really liked the ease of use. It holds a good amount of charge and the ability to easily switch between different lengths for the blade is really convenient. It’s also very lightweight and easy to handle.

This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6550/20 Face

This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6550/20 Face

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Vs its predecessor while shaving

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.