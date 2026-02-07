2 year warranty
QP6551/15
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
14-length precision comb
Wet & Dry use
LED digital display
Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system a glide coating combined with rounded tips makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.
The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.*
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.
4.3
of 5
122
Reviews
WoodyTheBeard
07/02/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
A Useful, Usable Tool For Personal Grooming
This lightweight grooming tool is amazing! Shaving for me, especially when taming, trimming or removing my beard, has been a hassle over the years - the trusty old Philips trimmer I have is great, but my new OneBlade means face scaling is now a faster, cleaner job. Way to go, Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face + Body
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6542/15 Face + Body
pedpad
06/09/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Great product, smooth and easy to use
This is a razor that I was looking for buy it for long time, and it's a really good product, easy to use, super smooth 100% recommended
Pros
nice razor, soft and easy to use
Cons
if you are a person to need to shave every day, like me, this will take time and the bear will growth fast, so just in case, if you shave at morning you'll have bear at night
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6541/16 Face + Body
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro 360 QP6541/16 Face + Body
ragnhildsiri
22/09/2023
Canada
Part of promotion
My partner used this
My partner used this and they really liked the ease of use. It holds a good amount of charge and the ability to easily switch between different lengths for the blade is really convenient. It’s also very lightweight and easy to handle.
This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6550/20 Face
This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6550/20 Face
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Vs its predecessor while shaving
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.