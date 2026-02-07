I recieved the Philips One Blade for my husband to try. A couple of years ago I had gotten him a Philips rotary shaver that he really liked. After trying the one blade, he said that he liked it even better and got a much cleaner shave from it. He also likes how it can be used in the shower and loves the adjustable trimmer feature. He also likes how there's no risk for nicks and cuts and how quick it is to shave in the morning. The One Blade has a super sleek design with a nice display screen and great compact features. Comes with a little travel bag which is nice to keep everything together and portable. the charger works great and the device itself charges super fast and holds a charge very well. It is an excellent grooming tool however the replacement blades are quite expensive so I am grateful our voxbox already came with some! We will have to wait and see how long a blade lasts. Hopefully long enough that we will only have to buy a pack a couple times a year. All in all it is a great, user friendly product!