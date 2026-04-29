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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
OneBlade Pro 360 Face + Body
Support
QP6551/15
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Important information manual - English
UK Declaration of conformity
All (10)
How do I know if my Philips OneBlade is fully charged?
How do I clean my Philips OneBlade?
When should I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade?
How do I replace the blade of my Philips OneBlade correctly?
Can I use my Philips OneBlade while it is connected to the power outlet?
The charger of my Philips OneBlade does not fit
My Philips OneBlade does not shave as close as I expected
My Philips OneBlade is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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