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2 year warranty

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All series

OneBlade Pro 360 Face + Body

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OneBlade Pro 360Face + Body

QP6551/15

OneBlade Pro 360 Face + Body

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Manuals & Documentation

Important information manual - English

  • PDF file, 697.1 kB
  • 15 April 2022

UK Declaration of conformity

  • ZIP file, 78.6 kB
  • 12 October 2023

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