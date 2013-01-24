Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste

    SAECO XELSIS ESPRESSO MACHINE

    Xelsis

    Xelsis
    Xelsis SM7685

    PicoBaristo
    PicoBaristo
    Picobaristo

    Support
    Support

      Saeco Xelsis 

      Be the first to review this item

      Checkmark feature
      15 delicious espresso and coffee drinks
      Checkmark feature
      Complete personalization of espresso and coffee beverages using the touch screen with Coffee Equalizer™, and save setting on up to 8 user profiles
      Checkmark feature
      Get superior taste for 20,000 cups with our durable ceramic grinders
      Checkmark feature

      HygieSteam: automatic cleaning of the milk circuit
      Checkmark feature

      Get up to 5,000* cups  without descaling thanks to the AquaClean water filter 
      Checkmark feature

      Brew 2 cups of coffee at the same time, including cappuccino and latte macchiato thanks to LatteDuo
      Philips shop price
      Try it now
      Xelsis SM7685

      Touch screen with Coffee Equalizer™

       

      From a strong espresso to a delicate latte macchiato, create coffee experiences exactly the way you’d like. Simply tap the screen to select from 15 available  espresso and coffee drinks, and then customize them to your taste. Adjust the strength, temperature, amount of coffee, amount of milk foam,  and much more.

      Try it now

      Get to know the advanced technology of Saeco Xelsis

      Award winning design

      Sophisticated design awarded
      The Saeco Xelsis espresso machine received a prestigious 2018 IF design award, reflecting it’s exceptional quality and materials, and attention on perfection in every detail. Since 1953, the IF design award has been one of the most prestigious and largest design competitions in the world.

      HygieSteam - automatic steam cleaning

      HygieSteam
      The HygieSteam function cleans the whole milk circuit with steam, from the spout to the milk tubes. Aditionally, it automatically cleans the milk system with a jet of hygienic steam after each milk drink.

      LatteDuo - two cups of coffee at the same time

      LatteDuo
      Easily prepare two cups of coffee at the same time, even milk drinks such as cappuccino or latte macchiato.

      The newest innovation from the inventor of the fully automatic espresso machine

      Fully automatic coffee machin for home use
      In 1985, Saeco invented the world’s first fully automatic coffee machine for home. Xelsis represents the latest innovation to help you enjoy premium Italian espresso in the comfort of your home.

      Patented ceramic grinder – superior taste for 20,000 cups

      Patented ceramic grinder video

      Saeco Xelsis’s durable ceramic grinders will not overheat and burn the coffee, allowing you to enjoy the real taste and aroma of your freshly ground beans.

       

      12 possible adjustment settings allow you to customize the grind to prepare intense espressos or smooth coffees.

      Prepare up to 5,000* cups of coffee without descaling

      Prepare up to 5,000 cups video
      Get pure clean water for up to 625 cups with each filter. With regular filter replacement, you can enjoy up to 5,000 cups of coffee without having to descale your machine.
      *For 8 filter changes, as indicated by the device. The actual number of cups depends on the type of coffee selected, rinsing and cleaning.

      Making of Xelsis - Get to know the taste of real italian coffee

      Saeco Xelsis is the most advanced coffee maker we have created so far. Learn more about the functions of the machine and the history of its creation directly from its creators.
      The taste real italian coffee video
        For a more personal experience, we encourage you to call our Saeco Specialists who will be happy to guide you through the set-up and first use of your new Xelsis. They can be reached at: 1-800-933-7876.

        How can we help you?

        Troubleshooting

        Take care of your machine

         

        Keep your Saeco espresso machine in top condition. Tips on cleaning, descaling, troubleshooting, AquaClean water filter, accessories and more.

         

        Get help
        Accessories

        Accessories 

         

         

        Explore our milk frothers, water filters, descalers and maintenance kits to make the most of your coffee machine.

         

        See accessories
        Register your coffee machine

        Register your coffee machine

         

        Register your coffee machine today and be the first to find out about our latest products and special offers.

        Register now
        Explore coffee

        Explore coffee

         

        Learn more about coffee types. Watch video tutorials and find manuals and FAQs for your coffee maker.

        Learn more

        SUBSCRIBE TO RECEIVE EMAIL FROM PHILIPS - DON’T MISS OUT!

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

        *For 8 filter changes, as indicated by the device. The actual number of cups depends on the type of coffee selected, rinsing and cleaning.

        Payment

        We accept the following payment methods:
        Visa - payment method
        MasterCard - payment method

        Quick links

        Frequently asked questions
        Terms and conditions
        Search order
        About Philips
        Contact Philips