    Coffee

    Saeco PicoBaristo

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8927/47
    Saeco
    Saeco
    The largest variety from a compact machine
      The largest variety from a compact machine

      PicoBaristo is a premium compact machine which spoils coffee lovers for variety. Via the user interface you can choose from a wide choice of specialties at one touch. And with the AquaClean filter you can enjoy 5,000 cups* without descaling See all benefits

      The largest variety from a compact machine

      PicoBaristo is a premium compact machine which spoils coffee lovers for variety. Via the user interface you can choose from a wide choice of specialties at one touch. And with the AquaClean filter you can enjoy 5,000 cups* without descaling See all benefits

        The largest variety from a compact machine

        Enjoy 5000 cups of divine coffee without descaling

        • 11 Beverages
        • Integrated premium milk carafe
        • Stainless steel
        • 10-step adjustable grinder
        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling with AquaClean filter

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling with AquaClean filter

        Saeco's new and patented innovation, AquaClean water filter, ensures you make the most out of your full automatic coffee machine. By changing the filter at machine request, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while getting the benefit of clear and purified water. As an added benefit, the descaling notification alarm is automatically deactivated once AquaClean is installed in your favourite Saeco coffee machine.

        Enjoy hot coffee in no time with the Quick Heat Boiler

        Enjoy hot coffee in no time with the Quick Heat Boiler

        When time is of the essence, you can brew perfect espresso and cappuccino without the wait, thanks to the Quick Heat Boiler. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

        The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

        The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

        Choose your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, select the length and the temperature. You can easily save your desired coffee length with the Memo Function for each drink. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You'll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

        Fine-tune the coffee’s richness with 10 grinder settings

        Fine-tune the coffee’s richness with 10 grinder settings

        When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavour to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has ten adjustable settings – from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

        Delicious hot Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at one touch

        Delicious hot Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at one touch

        Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

        Many specialty coffees from espresso to Latte Macchiato

        Many specialty coffees from espresso to Latte Macchiato

        From Espresso to Latte Macchiato, there is an assortment of options waiting to satisfy your coffee cravings. Whether it’s first thing in the morning or an after dinner treat, there’s a taste for any time of the day, right at your fingertips.

        Clean milk carafe after every use with quick clean function

        Clean milk carafe after every use with quick clean function

        The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the carafe after each use, at the touch of a button.

        Iconic stainless steel front, shaped to precision

        Iconic stainless steel front, shaped to precision

        The use of stainless steel on the front and top crafted with Italian design ensure that this Full Autom machine will stand the test of time in a classic or modern kitchen. An elegant vision of pure design, your machine will look as refined as the coffee it makes.

        Tactile backlit display and seamless navigation

        Tactile backlit display and seamless navigation

        The advanced user interface features 12 LED backlit buttons which provide one-touch beverage selections and easy navigation. A display with a combination of icons and text will guide the user through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring scoop
          • Water hardness test strip
          • Cleaning brush
          • Water filter

        • Design

          Color
          • Black
          • Stainless steel

        • Finishing

          Material boiler
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Material drip tray
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          Stainless Steel front
          Material water tank
          Plastic

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Europe

        • General specifications

          Coffee strength settings
          5
          Cups at the same time
          2
          Customizing per drink
          • Adjustable coffee strength
          • Adjustable cup volume
          • Adjustable temperature
          • Memo function cup volume
          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          • Automatic de-scaling cycle
          • Automatic rinse cycle
          • Descale indicator
          • Automatic carafe cleaning
          • Dishwasher-safe parts
          • Removable brewing group
          • AquaClean filter compatible
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Removable spout
          • Display
          • Removable drip-tray
          • Removable water tank
          • Automatic shut-off
          Grinder settings
          10
          One touch variety
          11
          Special functions
          • Ceramic grinder
          • Hot water option
          • Integrated carafe
          • Ground coffee option
          • Pre-brewing
          Temperature settings
          3
          Type of carafe
          Premium carafe
          Type of display
          LCD
          Milk Solution
          Integrated Milk Carafe

        • Sustainability

          Energy label
          A-class
          Power consumption brewing
          1850  W

        • Technical specifications

          Brewing time one cup
          45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee)  sec
          Capacity bean container
          250  gr
          Capacity milk carafe
          0.5  L
          Capacity waste container
          15  servings
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Max. cup height
          78 - 164  mm
          Pump pressure
          15  bar
          Voltage
          120  V
          Water boilers
          1

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
          215 x 429 x 330  mm
          Weight of product
          7.2  kg

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

              • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

