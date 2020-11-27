Search terms
More time for the important things in life: The milk carafe cleans itself after every use.
More time for the important things in life: The machine will automatically rinse when turned on and off and descale when necessary and you put descaler in the water tank
The Philips Aroma pot is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the filter coffee flavor.
The thermal pot of your filter coffee machine will keep your coffee hot longer and preserves aroma instead of using a heating plate under the pot as for coffee machines with glass coffee pots.
The smart nozzle of the filter coffee machine swirls the coffee as it drips into the glass jug, spreading the aroma consistently throughout. No more weak coffee in the last cup. This feature ensures the first and last cup of coffee made in the filter coffee maker will have the same strength – and a great taste till the last drop.
Nothing beats the delicious smell of freshly-brewed coffee wafting through the air. Philips drip coffee makers have extra-wide vents in the housing of the coffee machine which will guarantee the ultimate sensory coffee experience.
A great feature of your filter coffee machine’s thermal jug is this function which locks in the aroma after brewing – keeping the freshness, flavor and fragrance for longer.
Philips’ innovative boil & brew feature heats the water to 93ºC or higher before it flows through the ground coffee – ensuring a rich flavor and superior aroma in every cup of filter coffee. A feature unique to Philips drip coffee makers.
All Philips coffee machines without the AromaSelect feature have IntenseBrew feature. This default setting ensures a condensed stream of water flows through the ground coffee into the glass or thermal jug, giving your filter coffee a more intense taste.
This coffee machine allows you to adjust the coffee temperature to your preference. For example a higher temperature for a heat-absorbing ceramic cup and a lower one for a thin glass or plastic to-go cup.
With the strength select function you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.
Thanks to the patented VariPresso brewing chamber these automatic espresso machines offer an unparalleled variety of coffee drinks. The secret is in the adjustable brewing pressure; Set it on high for an intense, rich espresso, or lower the pressure for a long, classic coffee.
The Thermospeed technology will flash-heat the coffee circuit when the automatic espresso machine is turned on and prevents the loss of heat for perfect, hot coffee without the wait from the very first cup.
Ceramic grinders beat the competition’s steel grinders on many levels: they provide accurate grinding, supreme longevity and super-silent operation without burning the beans - for pure taste
Pull the lever to switch between types of coffee – made from freshly ground beans – for any mood or moment: a strong espresso in the morning or aromatic filter coffee in the evening. This unique feature is exclusive to Philips coffee machines.
The Saeco GranBaristo Avanti can be controlled via your smart device. You can easily customize each coffee drink or let the Avanti be your butler by offering your guests to place their order via the tablet.
By raising or lowering the spout or drip tray you can adjust your machine to fit your favorite coffee cup or mug.
The machine lets you adjust and save the amount of coffee you prefer to brew.
The LED indicators of the touch panel guide you through the different functions of your appliance to make your coffee experience even more convenient!
Pre-brewing ensures the coffee grounds are moistened before brewing so that aromas unfold evenly.
The machine reminds you when to descale your appliance with the special SENSEO® or Saeco descaler to ensure the maximum machine life.
Dishwasher proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.
The machine automatically switches off to save energy.
The integrated milk carafe froths can easily be stored in the fridge and is always ready to froth milk for tasty Cappuccino and more.
The Cappuccinatore is a hygienic automatic milk frother. Simply dip the tube into your milk carton and the machine will automatically prepare a tasty milk specialty for you. And afterwards the cleaning cycle rinses the milk tube.
The separate milk frother froths and heats milk for 1 or two portions of Cappuccino in seconds and can be easily cleaned under the tap due to non-stick coating.
With the pannarello classic milk frother you can froth your milk exactly according to your preferences. Just dip the pannarello in the milk, while slowly stirring the milk with a rotary movement. Froth the milk as long as you want for more or less foamy milk froth.
Find a machines that make a filter coffee. Filter coffee is prepared by pouring boiling water over ground coffee in a paper coffee filter. Served in cups of 125ml (DE) up to 250ml (US) with a rounder taste than an espresso.
Find machines that can prepare coffee drinks with frothed milk - like Cappuccino.
Find all machines that prepare an espresso shot. Espresso is made by forcing 88º C hot water for 25 seconds under 9bar effective pressure through 7 grams tampered and finely ground coffee for an espresso of 25ml topped with a fine crema layer. More intense and pure than a filter coffee.
Robust stainless steel covers the full product for supreme longevity and premium design
Stylish stainless steel elements have been tastefully combined with durable synthetic materials for a harmonic machine design that is easy to clean.
Premium synthetic materials for a durable machine in a stylish design that will delight your eye.
The Synthetic materials of this machine make it durable and easy to clean - made for people that like the down-to-earth things in life.
Automatic espresso machines that will fit the patented AquaClean water filter. The AquaClean ensures you don’t have to descale your automatic
espresso machine for 5000 cups (2 years).
Everything you need to prepare a coffee or even extend the functionalities of your coffee machine.
Water filters, descalers and more to help you extend the life of your coffee or espresso machine.
Something broke? These parts will save you the costs of replacing the entire espresso or coffee maker.
SM7685/04
SM7684/04
HD8927/47
HD8927/37
HD8911/67
HD8924/47
HD8911/47
HD8911/48
HD8917/48
EP3241/54
EP3221/44
EP2230/14
